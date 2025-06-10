Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-10 10:08:55
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:04 AM EST - Ares Strategic Mining Inc : Announces the issuance of common stock for services rendered to the Company by various arm's length and non-arm's length parties, as part of the anticipated ramp up for Ares' Utah operations. The Company plans to issue 652,426 common shares of the Company to settle approximately $193,316.25 owed to the various arm's length and non-arm's length parties. The Share Settlement is subject to CSE approval. Ares Strategic Mining Inc shares C are trading off $0.03 at $0.29.

MENAFN10062025000212011056ID1109656505

