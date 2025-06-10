Enemy Increases Airstrikes In Toretsk, Kramatorsk, Siversk Sectors Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesperson for the Luhansk Operational and Tactical Group, Ukrinform reports, citing ArmyInform .

"The average number of daily assault operations is currently around 20-21. Compared to April, that's a slight decrease. However, the enemy is actively using tactical aviation across the entire operational area. Through this, they aim to destroy all types of infrastructure in the small settlements along their path. This is especially evident on the Toretsk axis," he said.

According to him, the occupiers are trying to use artillery in ways that make it difficult to detect and destroy. Nevertheless, Ukrainian forces have been able to strike it periodically using fiber-optic-guided drones.

Zaporozhets also noted that it is difficult to assess the current concentration of enemy personnel.

"There's information that the enemy is conducting 'rapid recovery' of its wounded in order to return them to combat as soon as possible for the summer offensive campaign. They intend to increase the number of assaults, though not with a large use of armored vehicles," he added.

The Luhansk Operational and Tactical Group added that such vehicles are mostly kept in the enemy's rear, while the main assault operations are carried out using motorcycles, buggies, and quad bikes.

The main objective of these troops is to quickly reach Ukrainian defense positions or seize small settlements and hold them until the next wave of assault troops arrives - usually within a day, or at most, three days.

"In other words, if the first wave succeeds, the enemy either consolidates or occupies some structures - often private homes - and then a second or third wave is expected. Are these tactics working? For now, we are successfully eliminating such assault units along with their equipment," he said.

Zaporozhets added that the situation near the village of Yablunivka has been stabilized, where Ukrainian forces are effectively destroying enemy personnel with FPV drones and artillery.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces