Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Looks To Further Invest In Uzbekistan's Energy Sector
The parties discussed various opportunities, including the establishment of a revolving credit line to support future initiatives.
In recent years, practical cooperation between the two sides has steadily developed. Notably, ADCB is participating in a club loan agreement signed on May 1, 2025, with a contribution of $100 million.
Furthermore, in May of this year, ADCB served as one of the joint bookrunners among international banks in the successful placement of $850 million in Eurobonds on the London Stock Exchange.
