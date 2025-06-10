Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Looks To Further Invest In Uzbekistan's Energy Sector

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)JSC Uzbekneftegaz held a meeting with a delegation led by Asif Karmalli, Executive Director of International Corporate Banking at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), and discussed potential financing for promising investment projects, Trend reports.

The parties discussed various opportunities, including the establishment of a revolving credit line to support future initiatives.

In recent years, practical cooperation between the two sides has steadily developed. Notably, ADCB is participating in a club loan agreement signed on May 1, 2025, with a contribution of $100 million.

Furthermore, in May of this year, ADCB served as one of the joint bookrunners among international banks in the successful placement of $850 million in Eurobonds on the London Stock Exchange.