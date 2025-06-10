Pro Roofers Gilbert Expands Services To Nearby Cities, Bringing Quality Roofing To More Arizona Home
Meeting Arizona's Roofing Needs Beyond Gilbert
Over the years, Pro Roofers Gilbert has earned a reputation as one of the most trusted roofing companies in Gilbert, AZ. Their mission has always been clear - deliver top-notch roofing services backed by integrity, craftsmanship, and customer care.
Now, homeowners in neighboring areas will benefit from the same level of service. Whether it's repairing hail damage, installing a new shingle roof, or upgrading to a metal or tile roofing system, Pro Roofers Gilbert is committed to helping more Arizonans protect their most valuable asset: their home.
“We've had so many referrals from outside of Gilbert that it became obvious - it was time to grow,” says the company's founder.“Expanding into nearby cities allows us to bring the same quality roofing and transparent service to even more people.”
New Service Areas Include:
Chandler: Fast-growing families and modern builds make this city a top priority for roofing upgrades and storm repair.
Mesa: With a mix of older homes and new construction, Mesa residents often need roof replacements, inspections, and maintenance.
Queen Creek: As this once-rural town becomes more suburban, new homeowners are seeking eco-friendly and long-lasting roofing solutions.
Tempe: Home to rental properties and commercial buildings, Tempe businesses and landlords now have a reliable roofing partner.
Full-Service Roofing for Residential & Commercial Properties
Whether you're a homeowner needing a simple shingle repair or a business looking to upgrade your flat roof, Pro Roofers Gilbert offers a wide range of services:
Roof Inspections & Maintenance
Shingle, Tile, and Metal Roof Installations
Storm Damage Repairs & Emergency Services
Commercial Roofing Systems
Energy-Efficient & Eco-Friendly Roofing Options
Insurance Claims Assistance
The company is licensed, insured, and staffed with local roofing professionals who understand the challenges of Arizona's desert climate - from scorching heat to monsoon winds.
Eco-Friendly Roofing Options Now Available
Alongside the expansion, Pro Roofers Gilbert at has also introduced new sustainable roofing materials. These include energy-saving shingles, solar-compatible metal panels, and cool roof coatings that reflect sunlight and reduce interior temperatures.
“Our customers aren't just thinking about durability anymore - they're thinking about energy bills, environmental impact, and long-term value,” the company spokesperson explains.
These environmentally friendly materials are available to all service areas and are especially popular with new homeowners, green builders, and commercial property managers looking to meet energy codes and reduce utility costs.
What Sets Pro Roofers Gilbert Apart
Unlike many contractors that treat clients like a number, Pro Roofers Gilbert takes a people-first approach. Every job starts with a free inspection and honest quote - no high-pressure sales tactics. The company's roofing professionals take the time to explain each step, recommend the right materials, and finish the job with care and attention to detail.
They're also known for their quick response times, respectful crews, and excellent post-job cleanup.
Community First, Always
Even with their growth, the company emphasizes staying rooted in the community.
“We're not a big out-of-town chain. We're local roofers who care about our neighbors. Whether you live in Gilbert, Mesa, or Chandler, we're just a call away.”
