403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CTA Apparels Participated In A Special Skill India Session Chaired By Union Textile Minister, Shri Giriraj Singh
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CTA Apparels proudly participated in a special session recently chaired by Hon'ble Union Textile Minister Shri Giriraj Singh, showcasing its active role in the Samarth Scheme-the flagship skill development initiative of the Ministry of Textiles.
Six former trainees, now full-time CTA employees, shared their success stories. Among them, Ms. Sarvesh, who underwent training in 2021, highlighted how the scheme enabled her journey toward stable employment and financial independence.
Her story resonated deeply with the Minister, who praised the scheme's transformative impact on women in the textile industry. CTA Apparels remains committed to empowering youth through meaningful skilling and employment opportunities.
Six former trainees, now full-time CTA employees, shared their success stories. Among them, Ms. Sarvesh, who underwent training in 2021, highlighted how the scheme enabled her journey toward stable employment and financial independence.
Her story resonated deeply with the Minister, who praised the scheme's transformative impact on women in the textile industry. CTA Apparels remains committed to empowering youth through meaningful skilling and employment opportunities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Kinesis Network Launches Revolutionary Compute Optimization Platform
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
CommentsNo comment