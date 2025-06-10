Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CTA Apparels Participated In A Special Skill India Session Chaired By Union Textile Minister, Shri Giriraj Singh

2025-06-10 10:04:36
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CTA Apparels proudly participated in a special session recently chaired by Hon'ble Union Textile Minister Shri Giriraj Singh, showcasing its active role in the Samarth Scheme-the flagship skill development initiative of the Ministry of Textiles.

Six former trainees, now full-time CTA employees, shared their success stories. Among them, Ms. Sarvesh, who underwent training in 2021, highlighted how the scheme enabled her journey toward stable employment and financial independence.

Her story resonated deeply with the Minister, who praised the scheme's transformative impact on women in the textile industry. CTA Apparels remains committed to empowering youth through meaningful skilling and employment opportunities.


