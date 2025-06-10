Hyundai And Lurie Children's Host Child Safety Seat Check At Mcgrath City Hyundai In Chicago

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Hyundai is committed to the safety of our customers, which also includes promoting safety within the community," said Cole Stutz, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "Lurie Children's is a renowned institution whose work impacts the lives of children and families daily, and we are proud that with our ongoing partnership, we're able to support them in keeping young passengers safe through education and resource sharing."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that nearly half of car seats and booster seats are installed incorrectly or improperly used, which can often result in injury. Research shows that car seats appropriately used can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants younger than one-year-old and 54 percent for children 1-4 years old.

During the child safety seat check at McGrath City Hyundai dealership in Chicago, certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians (CPST) inspected car seats for proper fit and installation, expiration dates, and manufacturer recalls. They also educated parents and caregivers on correctly using child safety seats and some families received free replacement seats when needed.

"A quick car seat check can mean the difference between life and death in a crash," said Amy Hill, director, Unintentional Injury Prevention Programs, Patrick M. Magoon Institute for Healthy Communities, Lurie Children's. "At Lurie Children's, we see firsthand how proper installation protects kids every day. Taking just a few minutes to double-check can save a life. We are grateful to Hyundai for hosting these community car seat safety checks."

Since beginning the partnership in 2022, Hyundai has donated $200,000 to Lurie Children's for its Buckle Up Child Passenger Safety Program. Through the program, Lurie Children's provides community and virtual car seat classes to families on passenger safety, as well as education on pedestrian safety and the use of bicycle helmets. Last year, over 1,000 new car seats were distributed – infant, convertible, combination, and booster – to families in need, and over 2,000 families were educated about child passenger safety through community classes, virtual classes, and events.

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago is a nonprofit organization committed to providing access to exceptional care for every child. It is the only independent, research-driven children's hospital in Illinois and one of less than 30 nationally. This is where the top doctors go to train, practice pediatric medicine, teach, advocate, research and stay up to date on the latest treatments. Exclusively focused on children, all Lurie Children's resources are devoted to serving their needs. Research at Lurie Children's is conducted through Stanley Manne Children's Research Institute, which is focused on improving child health, transforming pediatric medicine and ensuring healthier futures through the relentless pursuit of knowledge. Lurie Children's is the pediatric training ground for Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. It is ranked as one of the nation's top children's hospitals by U.S. News & World Report.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principle of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit .

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report . For more information, visit .

