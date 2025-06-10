New Tariffs, New Rules: Impact Of Trump's Tariffs On Fashion
Significant shifts in US policies on tariffs, taxation, spending, regulation, migration, AI/tech, and energy are expected to impact the global economy and key industries like food and drinks, health and beauty, home and tech, travel, and automotive. Trump's policies can undermine global economic growth, affect consumer sentiment, risk higher prices, and disrupt production and distribution network. However, some opportunities will arise as the global supply chain rewires and consumers adapt.
The New Tariffs, New Rules: Impact of Trump's Tariffs on Fashion global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the apparel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the clothing and footwear market - be they changes on the supply side, in channel dynamics, economic/ lifestyle /demographic influences or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered:
- Impact on US consumers Impact on global supply chains Impact on global retail markets Conclusion
