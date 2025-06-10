Safe City Market Size To Surpass USD 115.5 Billion By 2032, Owing To Rapid Urbanization And Increasing Demand For Public Safety Technologies SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing concerns over urban security and the need for smarter surveillance and emergency response systems are accelerating the Safe City Market expansion globally. Austin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe City Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider Report,“The Safe City Market size was valued at USD 35.0 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 115.5 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 14.2% from 2024 to 2032.” US Safe City Market was valued at around USD 8.43 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach USD 24.15 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of nearly 12.45% during the forecast period. Increased Government Investments in Smart city Infrastructure, Growing Urban Security concerns, and Availability of AI-powered surveillance Technologies are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing uptake of a combined public safety solution will further propel the growth of the market through 2032. Get a Sample Report of Safe City Market @ Regional Analysis: North America Dominates; Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing North America leads the Safe City Market in 2023 and accounted for a significant revenue share, aided by substantial government funding, technical advancements, and increasing smart city adoption. A combination of the region's well-developed cybersecurity infrastructure, widespread deployment of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled surveillance systems, and vigilant public safety polices contributes as facilitators. Safe city technologies remain a popular investment area for urban centers in the U.S. and Canada, ensuring continued market dominance up to 2032. During the period 2024–2032, the fastest CAGR is expected to be in the Asia-Pacific region. This rapid growth is propelled to a great extent by urban population growth, rising government investments in public safety, growing smart city initiatives in China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia, and increasing concerns regarding crime and terrorism. Moreover, the rising adoption of IoT, AI, and cloud-based safe city solutions in developing countries is also accelerating the growth of the market in the region. Safe City Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 35.06 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 115.48 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.2% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

. By Technology (Command & Control Systems, Cybersecurity, Public Safety Communications, Emergency Management System (EMS), Video Surveillance and Analytics, Location Tracking System, Data Center Infrastructure, Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM))

Key Industry Segmentation

By Component: Hardware Dominates; Services Show Fastest CAGR

The hardware segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for a significant revenue share, due to large-scale deployments of surveillance cameras, sensors, and IoTs required for data collection and real-time monitoring. Sustained demand for quality hardware components is underpinned by growing government provision to improve city infrastructure and modernise public safety resources. Increasing penetration of 4K and thermal imaging cameras supports the market share in this segment.

During the period from 2024 to 2032, the Services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, driven by the rising demand for system integration, maintenance, managed security services, and consulting to address the complexities of safe city deployments, this growth. Multi-vendor environments are a good practice that cities are starting to adopt, and professional services that facilitate normal operations and strengthen cyber defences are necessary.

By Technology: Video Surveillance and Analytics Lead; Command & Control Systems Grow Fastest

Video surveillance and Analytics hold the largest market share of more than 27% of revenue in 2023, owing to their vital role in continuous real-time monitoring, crime detection, and traffic management. Fused with the power of AI, machine learning, and deep analytics, these systems enable actionable insights, automated threat alerts, and facial recognition capabilities to help public safety agencies.

The command & control systems segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, from 2024 to 2032. As urban safety ecosystems continue to become more complex, there will be a greater need for integrated command centres that can provide a consolidated view of the safety landscape across the city, make decisions based on the best available and timely information, and leverage the most effective resources to deploy the right assets inside the right time-frame. Integrated with AI & cloud, enabling cross-response during emergencies. This segment is growing at a high compound growth rate due to the increasing number of smart city projects being undertaken well as the required investments needed for repairing the legacy public safety infrastructure.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:



ABB Ltd.

ALE International SAS

BAE Systems PLC

Bosch Energy and Building Solutions

Esri

Honeywell International Inc.

Identiv Inc. (3VR)

NEC Corporation

Siemens AB Teledyne FLIR LLC.

Recent Developments in Safe City Market (2024)







March 2024 : Honeywell launched its new AI-driven Safe City video analytics platform, enhancing real-time threat detection capabilities.



June 2024 : Bosch Security Systems announced an expansion of its integrated command and control solutions tailored for smart cities. August 2024 : Siemens introduced a cybersecurity suite specifically designed for public safety communications networks.

