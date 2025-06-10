Safe City Market Size To Surpass USD 115.5 Billion By 2032, Owing To Rapid Urbanization And Increasing Demand For Public Safety Technologies SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 35.06 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 115.48 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 14.2% From 2024 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
| . By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)
. By Technology (Command & Control Systems, Cybersecurity, Public Safety Communications, Emergency Management System (EMS), Video Surveillance and Analytics, Location Tracking System, Data Center Infrastructure, Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM))
Key Industry Segmentation
By Component: Hardware Dominates; Services Show Fastest CAGR
The hardware segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for a significant revenue share, due to large-scale deployments of surveillance cameras, sensors, and IoTs required for data collection and real-time monitoring. Sustained demand for quality hardware components is underpinned by growing government provision to improve city infrastructure and modernise public safety resources. Increasing penetration of 4K and thermal imaging cameras supports the market share in this segment.
During the period from 2024 to 2032, the Services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, driven by the rising demand for system integration, maintenance, managed security services, and consulting to address the complexities of safe city deployments, this growth. Multi-vendor environments are a good practice that cities are starting to adopt, and professional services that facilitate normal operations and strengthen cyber defences are necessary.
By Technology: Video Surveillance and Analytics Lead; Command & Control Systems Grow Fastest
Video surveillance and Analytics hold the largest market share of more than 27% of revenue in 2023, owing to their vital role in continuous real-time monitoring, crime detection, and traffic management. Fused with the power of AI, machine learning, and deep analytics, these systems enable actionable insights, automated threat alerts, and facial recognition capabilities to help public safety agencies.
The command & control systems segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, from 2024 to 2032. As urban safety ecosystems continue to become more complex, there will be a greater need for integrated command centres that can provide a consolidated view of the safety landscape across the city, make decisions based on the best available and timely information, and leverage the most effective resources to deploy the right assets inside the right time-frame. Integrated with AI & cloud, enabling cross-response during emergencies. This segment is growing at a high compound growth rate due to the increasing number of smart city projects being undertaken well as the required investments needed for repairing the legacy public safety infrastructure.
Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:
- ABB Ltd. ALE International SAS BAE Systems PLC Bosch Energy and Building Solutions Esri Honeywell International Inc. Identiv Inc. (3VR) NEC Corporation Siemens AB Teledyne FLIR LLC.
Recent Developments in Safe City Market (2024)
- March 2024 : Honeywell launched its new AI-driven Safe City video analytics platform, enhancing real-time threat detection capabilities. June 2024 : Bosch Security Systems announced an expansion of its integrated command and control solutions tailored for smart cities. August 2024 : Siemens introduced a cybersecurity suite specifically designed for public safety communications networks.
T able o f Contents - Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Safe City Market, by Component
8. Safe City Market, by Technology
9. Regional Analysis
10. Company Profiles
11. Use Cases and Best Practices
12. Conclusion
