Stagwell (STGW) Chairman And CEO Mark Penn To Discuss The Irreplaceable Power Of Human Creativity On The Main Stage Of Cannes Lions

The Human Touch: Creativity Can't Be Automated

Cannes Lions | Rotonde Stage, Rotonde | Tuesday, June 17, 3:15 PM CEST

Join this session where leaders from Stagwell, United Airlines, and 72andSunny will prove that the secret to breakthrough branding lies in blending cutting-edge technology with the irreplaceable power of human creativity. You'll learn how to turn data into story-driven insights, build culturally resonant messages that stick, and avoid the creative rut when relying too heavily on automation. Featured speakers will share frameworks, lessons and creative tactics for marketers ready to lead with boldness and originality.

Featuring:



Maggie Schmerin , Chief Advertising Officer, United Airlines

Evin Shutt , Global CEO, 72andSunny Mark Penn , Chairman and CEO, Stagwell

Elsewhere around Cannes, Penn will present:

Hard Truths, Real Results: How News Unlocks Advertising ROI

WSJ's Journal House | Monday, June 16, 4:15 PM CEST

Forget the fear. Explore how brands are finding success by aligning with credible journalism-even in challenging news environments. This session shares real, data-driven stories and practical strategies that reveal the untapped potential of advertising alongside hard news. Gain insights and confidence to approach this space with fresh perspective and informed creativity. Featuring:



Jeff Green , CEO, The Trade Desk

Phillipa Leighton – Jones , SVP, The Trust, WSJ | Barron's

Tracy-Ann Lim , Chief Media Officer, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mark Miller , Chief Strategy Officer, Team One Mark Penn , Chairman and CEO, Stagwell

Business of Sport Fireside Chat

Private Dinner hosted by Bloomberg Media | Monday, June 16, 8:30pm CEST

Bloomberg Media is hosting an invite-only dinner for key clients and partners. The gathering will featuring a fireside chat led by Mishal Husain, Editor-at-Large of Bloomberg Weekend with Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell, and Olympic gold medalists Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall. They will explore how sports can open the door to conversations shaping today's business landscape.

Featuring:



Tara Davis-Woodhall , Olympic Gold Medalist & 2024 World Champion

Hunter Woodhall , Paralympic Gold Medalist & three-time Paralympian

Mishal Husain , Editor at Large, Bloomberg Weekend Mark Penn , Chairman and CEO, Stagwell

Future of News: Why News Junkies are the Real MVPs

SPORT BEACH | Wednesday, June 18, 1:00 PM CEST

News is the future – and we're bringing new data to prove it. Join us for a C-Suite conversation unpacking the business case for investing in the high-quality media environments of news. Spoiler alert: if you're not including "news junkies" in your media strategy, you're missing some of your most engaged and influential consumers. Featuring:



Meredith Kopit Levien , CEO, The New York Times

Almar Latour , CEO, Dow Jones

Tracy-Ann Lim , Chief Media Officer, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mike Reed , CEO, Gannet | USA Today Network Mark Penn , Chairman and CEO, Stagwell

