Industrial Enzymes Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Pharmaceutical Sector Expansion Drives Industrial Enzymes Demand US Market Poised For Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|141
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$8.84 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$12.37 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)
- ADM DuPont de Nemours Inc. Novozymes A/S BASF SE DSM-Firmenich ABF Ingredients Amano Enzyme Inc. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. Shin-Nihon Chemical Co., Ltd. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. LIVZYM Kerry Group AB Enzymes Lumis Biotech Pvt. Ltd.
Segmentation
By Product
- Lipase Nuclease Carbohydrase Polymerase Others
By Source
- Animal Plant Microorganism Algae
By End-User Industry
- Food and Beverage Functional Foods Supplements Others Paper and Pulp Cosmetics Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) In-Vitro Diagnostics Others Wastewater Animal Feed Others Detergent Textile Semiconductor
By Geography
- Americas USA Europe, Middle East, and Africa Germany Netherlands Others Asia Pacific China Japan Taiwan South Korea Others
