Industrial Enzymes Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Pharmaceutical Sector Expansion Drives Industrial Enzymes Demand US Market Poised For Growth

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Enzymes Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial enzymes market is expected grow at a CAGR of 6.95%, reaching a market size of US$12.37 billion in 2030 from US$8.84 billion in 2025.

Industrial enzymes are commercial enzymes used across multiple industries, like pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, biofuels, and chemical production. Various types of industrial enzymes are available across the market, including aminopeptidase, lipases, pectinases, and xylanases, among many others. These enzymes offer multiple benefits in multiple industries. They are fully biodegradable and enhance the efficiency and productivity of processes. Industrial enzymes are also easy to manipulate genetically and offer product recovery. They are also easy and cheaper produce and reduce the carbon footprint.



The broadening scope of pharmaceutical products worldwide is driving growth in the industrial enzyme market. Enzymes such as papain, alteplase, lysozyme, and lipase are integral tmedications, aiding in the treatment and mitigation of conditions like inflammation and high cholesterol. The ongoing rise in the global drug and pharmaceutical industry is anticipated tincrease the demand for industrial enzymes.

The increasing global need for chemicals is set tadvance the industrial enzymes market throughout the forecast period. In the chemical sector, industrial enzymes serve as specialized catalysts.

North America is experiencing rapid growth during the forecast period. The industrial enzyme market in the United States is poised for expansion, fueled by a supportive business climate with pro-business policies, cutting-edge biotechnology infrastructure, and growing demand for sustainable solutions in industries such as biofuels, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals.

Some of the major players covered in this report include ADM, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Novozymes A/S, BASF SE, DSM-Firmenich, ABF Ingredients, AmanEnzyme Inc., Lonza Group AG, GinkgBioworks Holdings Inc., Shin-Nihon Chemical Co., Ltd., ThermFisher Scientific Inc., LIVZYM, Kerry Group, AB Enzymes, Lumis Biotech Pvt. Ltd., among others.

Key Benefits of this Report:



Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally tunderstand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights exercise strategic decisions uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment. Caters ta Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

What businesses use our reports for?



Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive Intelligence

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 t2024 & forecast data from 2025 t2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:

