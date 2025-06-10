US Anesthesia Partners Names Dr. Kurt Jones Chief Clinical Officer

Physician's appointment further illustrates USAP's commitment to its clinician-led governance model

DALLAS, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Anesthesia Partners, Inc. (USAP) announced today that it has named Kurt Jones, M.D., M.B.A., as Chief Clinical Officer. Dr. Jones has been with USAP for nine years, serving in a variety of clinical leadership roles both inside and outside the organization.

As USAP's Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Jones will serve as a critical liaison between USAP's clinical and business operations. He will partner closely with USAP's Clinical Quality Committee, continue to advise and be a key resource for the business development team, and represent USAP at major industry events and within national professional associations.

The appointment of Dr. Jones further demonstrates USAP's commitment to its physician-led model. With five practicing USAP physicians on its Board of Directors and numerous physicians serving on the clinical governance boards leading each local practice, USAP's clinician-led governance model puts clinicians at the forefront of decisions.

USAP's President of Clinical Operations, Matt Maloney, M.D., stated that "as a physician leader on our executive team, Kurt will continue to work alongside USAP national committees and local practice leaders to advance strategic initiatives that strengthen our clinical operations and elevate patient care." Dr. Maloney continued, "his clinical expertise combined with his sharp business acumen uniquely position him to help continue the evolution of USAP in a manner that preserves our unwavering commitment to patients, to clinical excellence and to innovation."

Dr. Jones brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having served as Chair of the USAP Florida Clinical Governance Board and President of the Florida Society of Anesthesiologists.

"I'm optimistic about the future of anesthesia in the overall landscape of healthcare," said Dr. Jones. "I believe that even with the headwinds facing our profession, we are getting wiser in the way we can support our hospital partners. And as safe as the practice of anesthesia has been, we continue to make it even safer and enhance the overall experience for patients. I look forward to continuing to contribute to USAP's mission to empower people to deliver exceptional care."

About U.S. Anesthesia Partners

U.S. Anesthesia Partners, Inc. (USAP) is a physician-owned and clinician-led organization dedicated to providing high-quality anesthesia services. USAP anesthesiologists, certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) and certified anesthesiologist assistant (CAAs) work in more than 700 facilities across the country to provide anesthesia care for more than 2 million cases annually. USAP's over 4,500 clinicians have expertise in many anesthesia subspecialties, including pediatric, cardiac and OB anesthesia. USAP's data-driven quality metrics enable continuous innovation and improvements that are shared across the organization via its national and local clinical quality network. This network helps facilitate the delivery of consistent, high-quality services for patients, surgeons, facilities, and health plans. To learn more about USAP, visit

SOURCE U.S. Anesthesia Partners, Inc.

