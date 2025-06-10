Threecolts Announces Appointment Of Tanya Andreev Kaspin As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This key executive appointment follows Threecolts' successful launch of its bundled solutions strategy in February 2025, which has contributed to the company's strong performance in the ecommerce software sector.

At Innovid, Andreev Kaspin played a crucial role in the company's successful public listing and subsequent financial performance. Her expertise in capital markets, financial operations, and strategic planning adds significant strength to Threecolts' executive leadership.

"I'm excited to join Threecolts at such a transformative moment," said Andreev Kaspin. "The company's impressive track record and growth opportunities demonstrate both the resilience of its business model and the effectiveness of its strategic vision. I look forward to working with Yoda and the entire team to execute Threecolts' vision of building the next generation ecommerce operating platform and delivering exceptional value to our customers, partners, and investors."

"We are thrilled to welcome Tanya to our leadership team," said Yoda Yee, Founder and CEO of Threecolts. "Her exceptional track record in capital markets will be invaluable as we consider strategic opportunities ahead, including potential public market entry. Her expertise significantly strengthens our ability to scale Threecolts to its full potential."

Andreev Kaspin joins a seasoned executive team that includes Yoda Yee (Founder & CEO, ex-Amazon), Dan Blumenfeld (three prior exits including an IPO and acquisitions by Google and Intuit), Mike Dash (two prior exits), and Matt Ryan (sales leader who led Yotpo's growth to over $100M ARR).

Founded in 2021, Threecolts provides comprehensive business solutions for online sellers, brands, and retailers. The company has acquired 23 businesses to build an integrated suite now bundled into three core offerings: Seller 365, Margin Pro, and Multichannel Pro. Serving over 20,000 paying customers, Threecolts has raised approximately $200 million in funding and employs over 500 people globally. The company is well positioned to continue its growth momentum and has demonstrated resilience despite a backdrop of global macroeconomic uncertainty.

