Aerotek Named Presenting Sponsor Of Skillsusa's National Leadership & Skills Conference

HANOVER, Md., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek , a leading provider of workplace solutions for manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance, is proud to announce its role as the presenting sponsor of SkillsUSA's National Leadership & Skills Conference (NLSC).

The National Leadership & Skills Conference will be held from June 23-27 at the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) in Atlanta. This event brings together middle school through college/postsecondary students, teachers, school administrators, industry partners and government officials to celebrate the accomplishments of those pursuing careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.

David "DJ" Jordan, director of DE&I and corporate social responsibility at Aerotek, will participate in the panel discussion "Bridging the Skills Gap: Aligning Education, Industry and Policy for Workforce Success" during SkillsUSA's Workforce Development Summit. Held as part of the conference, the summit provides attendees the opportunity to engage with industry leaders, educators and policymakers to address the most critical challenges in workforce development.

"We're proud to work alongside SkillsUSA to support the next generation of students in career and technical education," said Jordan. "By working together with SkillsUSA and industry leaders, we're helping to create new pathways for students to build successful, fulfilling careers."

This marks the second year that Aerotek has served as a presenting sponsor of NLSC, reinforcing its partnership with SkillsUSA that began in 2021. Aerotek and SkillsUSA partnered to launch the "Make Your Mark" scholarship progra in 2023, which provides critical financial assistance for individuals to pursue continued skills education. Since then, Aerotek has awarded more than 250 scholarships through the program.

At this year's conference, Aerotek will also provide grants to medalists in 18 competitions during the SkillsUSA Championships , within the following categories: Architecture and Construction, Hospitality and Tourism, Manufacturing, Transportation Distribution and Logistics.

"SkillsUSA empowers students with the skills, confidence and hands-on experience needed to thrive in today's workforce. Whether they are beginning their educational journey or returning to re-skill or upskill, SkillsUSA learners are preparing to fill the essential roles that drive our communities and shape our nation's future," said Chelle Travis, executive director of SkillsUSA. "We're so proud to work with dedicated partners like Aerotek, whose support is helping us graduate more career-ready individuals who can close the skills gap."

For more information about Aerotek's partnership with SkillsUSA, click here .

