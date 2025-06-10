Echostar Corporation (SATS) Investors Who Lost Money - Contact Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation

BENSALEM, Pa., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of EchoStar Corporation ("EchoStar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SATS ) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

What Happened?

On May 12, 2025, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Federal Communications Commission had notified EchoStar that it would be investigating the Company's compliance with federal requirements to build a nationwide 5G network.

On this news, EchoStar's stock price fell $4.01, or 16.6%, to close at $20.18 per share on May 12, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 30, 2025, EchoStar disclosed that it had "elected not to make an approximately $326 million cash interest payment" in order to "allow time for the FCC to provide the relief requested in [the Company's] Response" to the FCC's compliance investigation.

On this news, EchoStar's stock price fell $2.44, or 12.1%, to close at $17.73 per share on May 30, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

