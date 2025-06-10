Drones, Missiles Against Civil Infrastructure In Kyiv, Odesa: Consequences Of Latest Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The team of Ukrinform photo correspondents documented the fallout from Russian war crimes.

In the capital, damage was recorded in seven of the 10 city districts: Desnyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Podilskyi, Darnytskyi, Obolonskyi, Solomyanskyi, and Holosiivskyi. Residential buildings, offices, banks, shopping malls, and a recreational facility were destroyed. Windows in numerous residential buildings were shattered.

Photo: Kyrylo Chubotin

Photo: Kyrylo Chubotin

Photo:Danylo Antoniuk

Photo: Danylo Antonniuk

Photo: Danylo Antoniuk

Photo: Kyrylo Chubotin

Photo: Danylo Antoniuk

After the massive shelling, heavy smoke covered the city due to fires that broke out as a result of the attack.

Photo: Kyrylo Chubotin

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, this night's strike targeting Kyiv was one of the largest to date.

After the massive attack, one person was killed, two injured residents are in hospital, and four affected civilians have received outpatient care.

Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Chernihiv regions were also targeted.

In Odesa, two men were killed and nine injured in the Russian drone attack.

Photo: Nina Liashonok

Photo: Nina Liashonok

Photo: Nina Liashonok

Photo: Nina Liashonok

Photo: Nina Liashonok

Photo: Nina Liashonok

Photo: Nina Liashonok

Residential buildings, a maternity hospital, an emergency medical station, a private clinic, a sports complex, a zoo, a railway station, as well as multiple cars were damaged.

Damage assessment is ongoing.

As Ukrinform reported, air defense forces neutralized 284 of the 322 incoming targets since last evening.