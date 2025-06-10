FUNWHOLE Becomes LUMIBRICKS, Continue To Lead The Light-Integrated Building Brick Experience

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Over the years, FUNWHOLE has built a reputation for original creativity, launching a range of inspired series that captured the imaginations of builders worldwide. The Cyberpunk Neoncity series established itself as a flagship line, featuring dystopian skylines, neon street scenes, and futuristic vehicles-each element enhanced by dynamic LED effects. Equally impressive, the Steampunk World series blended Victorian aesthetics with industrial machinery, creating intricate structures that glow with warm, vintage-inspired light. Meanwhile, the Street Fusion series celebrated urban culture, combining modern architecture and street art with vibrant lighting accents. These collections showcased FUNWHOLE's ability to merge storytelling, design, and technology into cohesive, immersive sets.

Under its new name, LUMIBRICKS will continue to bring joy and innovation to the building brick community. The rebrand signifies more than a change in identity; it represents a promise to deliver even greater creativity, new series concepts, cutting-edge lighting effects, and refreshed designs. Existing favorites like Cyberpunk Neoncity, Steampunk World, and Street Fusion will see expanded lineups and enhanced features, while upcoming releases will introduce novel themes and advanced illumination techniques. Whether fans are enthusiasts of sci-fi landscapes, retro-futuristic machinery, or urban street culture, LUMIBRICKS aims to exceed expectations by pushing the boundaries of what's possible with light-integrated bricks.

As LUMIBRICKS embarks on this next chapter, the company remains dedicated to fostering a vibrant, supportive community. Builders can look forward to interactive events, collaborative design challenges, and sneak peeks of future releases. With a renewed focus on innovation and quality, LUMIBRICKS invites fans-both old and new-to join in celebrating the art of illuminated brick building.

