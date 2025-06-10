Serenity And Zoniqx Bridge US-GCC Efforts To Unlock The Next Trillion-Dollar Tokenization Wave

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration merges Serenity's biometric wallets and custody stack with Zoniqx's Tokenization-Platform-as-a-Service (TPaas) to pilot compliant tokenization project in Dubai within 6 months







Silicon Valley, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serenity , a blockchain data storage leader, and Zoniqx , a U.S.-based fintech pioneer in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, have announced a strategic collaboration to launch a biometric-secured, compliance-first tokenization initiative in the UAE. The pilot project, slated to go live within six months in Dubai, marks the first phase of a broader global rollout of interoperable digital asset infrastructure bridging U.S. and GCC capital markets.

As tokenization efforts gain momentum, there remains a mismatch between legal and digital ownership that must be bridged to bring practicality to tokenization. Through their pilot project, Zoniqx and Serenity aim to address this mismatch by aligning land-registry title deeds with on-chain security tokens, eliminating the need for trustees used in other jurisdictions.

The program will leverage Zoniqx' Dynamic Compliant Interoperable Security Tokens Protocol (DyCIST) , ensuring cross-jurisdictional compliance of tokenized assets. With compliance at its core, the partnership delivers a white labeled fusion of Zoniqx's Tokenized Asset Lifecycle Management from issuance to trading, liquidity, and yield generation, in tandem with Serenity's decentralized data survivability protocol (DeDaSP) and biometric authentication, a comprehensive B2B real-world-service (RWS). This fusion entails a holistic ecosystem where tokenized assets are both digitally represented and actively utilized within financial services.

“There are plenty of conversations on tokenization in the RWA space, but we are yet to see an applicable utility with which the tokenized assets are used,” said Robert Boris Mofrad , Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Serenity .“Our partnership with Zoniqx takes tokenized assets beyond RWA to a paradigm of RWS where businesses can create, distribute, and manage asset tokens on an API built on a foundation of compliance and decentralized storage.”

Headquartered in Silicon Valley and active across 20+ jurisdictions, Zoniqx has already delivered institutional-grade tokenization frameworks for billions in real-world assets spanning real estate, ESG-linked infrastructure, and alternative finance. Its flagship DyCIST protocol (ERC-7518) has emerged as the de facto compliance-aware token standard, enabling regulated issuance and cross-chain mobility of security tokens. The firm's platform is battle-tested through large-scale implementations in the U.S., including a $1B AI-powered ESG data center fund, tokenized reinsurance contracts, and franchise-based sports equity programs.

“Our pilot project with Zoniqx in Dubai is the first step in addressing the gap between legal and digital ownership and bringing a 360-degree approach to RWA tokenisation for different types of asset classes,” said Venket Naga, Co-Founder and CEO of Serenity .“This partnership goes beyond creating an ecosystem of holistic solutions; it is a much-needed exploration for regulatory clarity that drives the tokenization space forward. Also, this specific partnership between Zoniqx and Serenity will pave the way for creating a Financial bridge between USA and GCC to cross-leverage their respective financial markets using the domain of RWA tokenisation”

“Our mission is to bring institutional infrastructure and compliance into the global RWA market,” said Prasanth Kalangi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Zoniqx.“This pilot is not a one-off initiative-it's part of a larger global expansion where we're launching dynamic tokenization environments across the Middle East, APAC, and LATAM. Our partnership with Serenity brings together Zoniqx's proven compliance and liquidity rails with next-gen identity protocols to build trust and utility for tokenized assets at scale.”

The system's multi-chain interoperability and backend infrastructure, built on Serenity's decentralized identity protocol, will be integrated with the company's sAxess biometric card, the world's first fingerprint-authenticated blockchain multi-function cold wallet card. This brings a platform that enables US investors access to GCC assets, creating a financial bridge on top of a tech bridge between the two players.

This collaboration reflects Zoniqx's broader strategy of integrating with best-in-class infrastructure partners like Serenity while maintaining a neutral, chain-agnostic stance. With over $50B in estimated tokenization pipeline and expanding presence across 25+ blockchains, Zoniqx continues to shape the regulatory, technological, and operational framework for the financial internet of the future.

About Serenity

Serenity is at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, offering innovative solutions that prioritize data privacy, storage and security in an evolving digital world. Serenity is strongly positioning itself in the world of DePIN and RWA with its own DeDaSP standards (Decentralised Data Survivability Protocol) offering Data storage and survivability, with a recursive succession mechanism enabled by its own patent pending NFT technology empowered by Biometrics. With a suite of secure, scalable solutions for data access, storage, and recovery, Serenity is driving the future of digital privacy, ensuring sensitive information remains protected. Click here for more information.

About Zoniqx

Zoniqx ("Zoh-nicks") is a global fintech leader headquartered in Silicon Valley, specializing in converting real-world assets into Security Tokens. It offers an interoperable, compliant infrastructure for the RWA tokenization market, enabling global liquidity and DeFi integration through its end-to-end ecosystem of SDKs and APIs. Zoniqx pioneers on-chain, fully automated RWA deployment on public, private, and hybrid chains. To explore how Zoniqx can assist your organization in unlocking the potential of tokenized assets or to discuss potential partnerships and collaborations, please visit our contact page.

