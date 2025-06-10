Christian Country Artist David Timms Announces Extensive Summer Schedule

Highly anticipated show dates across the Southeast and Midwest throughout May, June, July, and August 2025.

- David TimmsNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed Christian Country artist and ordained minister, David Timms , is thrilled to announce a series of highly anticipated dates across the Southeast and Midwest throughout May, June, July, and August 2025. Known for his rich, deep country voice, heartfelt ministry, and engaging stage presence, Timms is set to bring his unique blend of music and message to audiences at festivals, churches, and special events.David Timms, an artist who truly loves what he does and possesses a genuine heart for people, has been sharing his God-given gifts for years. "Not only can music change your mood for the moment, but it can change your life forever!" shares Timms. "It will cause you to think, listen, and feel. When Christ is the center of everything I do, I have accomplished my mission to deliver the message, and that is my purpose."Upcoming Performance Dates:● May 24: Buford Pusser Festival, Adamsville, TN – 5:00 PM● June 6, 7, 8: Eagles Sanctuary, Man, WV● June 28: Tupelo Furniture Market, Tupelo, MS – 12:00 PM● June 29: Patterson Grove CC, Ramseur, NC – 10:30 AM● June 29: Rushwood Church, Asheboro, NC – 6:00 PM● July 5: New Hope Fest, Columbus, MS – Time TBA● July 12: The Promiseland, Belfast, VA● July 13: Endless Possibilities Church, Galax, VA● July 18-20: Christian View PHC, Stoneville, NC● August 7, 8: Kingdom Living Church w/ Dr. James Payne, Ft. Smith, AR● August 17: City of Refuge, Olympia, KY – 10:00 AM● August 17: House of Prayer, Moorehead, KY – 6:00 PM● August 24: Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Ft. Payne, ALAbout David Timms: David Timms is a Christian Country artist and ordained minister with years of extensive musical and ministry experience. Growing up singing with his family, David has cultivated a rich, deep country voice that resonates with audiences. His concerts are not just musical performances but heartfelt ministry experiences, characterized by his genuine love for people and engaging humor. David's mission is to deliver a message centered on Christ,believing that music has the power to change lives forever.

