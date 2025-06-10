Success For All Foundation Approved To Provide Evidence-Based Literacy Support For Hawaii Public Schools

$100,000 Scholarships Available for Eligible Schools to Implement Science of Reading-Based Model

HONOLULU, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Success for All Foundation (SFA), a nationally recognized nonprofit focused on whole-school literacy improvement, has been approved by the Hawaii Department of Education (HIDOE) as a qualified provider of Comprehensive Assistance, Training & Educational Resources (CATERS). This designation makes it easier for public schools across the state to partner with SFA to strengthen early literacy outcomes through an integrated, proven approach.

Already working in 14 Hawaii schools, SFA provides a comprehensive schoolwide model grounded in the Science of Reading, pairing high-quality curriculum with embedded instructional coaching to help educators achieve immediate and lasting results.

"Principals and teachers are working hard to do it all: raise reading scores, coach instruction, manage behavior, and find time to plan," said Julie Wible, CEO of Success for All. "With our Science of Reading-based curriculum, built-in coaching, and team-based structures we remove the guesswork and provide educators with an effective model to achieve immediate results. With SFA, schools move forward with clarity and confidence and every child achieves at the highest levels."

Success for All partners with schools to align every layer of instruction, support, and leadership into a connected system. Teachers receive real-time coaching as they implement a high-quality, ready-to-teach curriculum. The use of schoolwide practices-such as cooperative learning, daily progress monitoring, and structured leadership teams-ensure that every student's academic and behavioral needs are consistently met. The result is a cohesive, energized instructional environment where educators and students work together toward a shared vision of success.

"The transformation in our Hawaii schools has been incredible," said Kathy McLaughlin, Director of Implementation at Success for All. "In just a short time, we've seen classrooms go from silent and disengaged to joyful and alive with student voices. Students are working together, debating ideas, and supporting one another's learning. Schools have embraced cooperative learning, our proven cycle of effective instruction, and practices that help children express their thinking and collaborate respectfully. We're seeing significant academic growth and renewed engagement among teachers, students, and families."

In addition to its CATERS approval, SFA is offering $100,000 scholarships to support Title I-eligible Hawaii K–5 schools that are committed to implementing a sustainable, systemwide approach to literacy.

To learn more or apply for the scholarship, school leaders can contact:

Kenly Novotny

Success for All Foundation

[email protected]



About Success for All Foundation

Success for All is a nonprofit organization that has partnered with schools for more than 40 years to ensure every child, regardless of background, achieves at the highest levels. Grounded in the Science of Reading and earning the highest ESSA evidence rating, the SFA model offers schools a comprehensive, sustainable path to literacy and academic success.

Media Contact

Kenly Novotny

Success for All Foundation

[email protected]

410.616.2394

SOURCE Success for All Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED