Oragenics To Present At 2025 BIO International Convention And Attend 42Nd Annual National Neurotrauma Society Symposium
These back-to-back events represent key opportunities for Oragenics to highlight its lead candidate, ONP-002, an intranasal neurosteroid in development for the treatment of concussion (mild traumatic brain injury), and to engage with global leaders in neuroscience, neurology, biotech, and pharma.
2025 BIO International Convention
- Dates: June 16–19, 2025
Location: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston, MA
Presentation Date & Time: June 19, 2025, from 11:30 AM – 11:45 AM ET
Registration:
42nd Annual National Neurotrauma Society (NNS) Symposium
- Dates: June 15–18, 2025
Location: Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, Philadelphia, PA
Co-hosts: National Neurotrauma Society and AANS/CNS Joint Section on Neurotrauma & Critical Care
About Oragenics, Inc.
Oragenics is a biotechnology company focused on developing intranasal therapeutics for neurological disorders. Its lead candidate, ONP-002, is being developed for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), commonly known as concussion. The Company's intranasal delivery technology is designed to deliver fast, targeted, and non-invasive therapy to the brain. For more information, please visit .
Investor Contact:
Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
866.889.1972
...tal
