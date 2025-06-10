Wise County's 2025 Assessment: Modest Growth Or Hidden Burden

2025 Wise County commercial property % increase in taxable value by value range

2025 Wise County single family % increase by value range

Commercial property value trends - WSJ article vs Wise increase %

Wise County houses valued above/below market value

O'Connor discusses Wise County's 2025 value assessment.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / --The proposed notice values for property tax assessments in 2025 have been released by the Wise County Appraisal District (Wise CAD). In the 2025 property tax reassessment, about 30% of residential properties in Wise County were assessed above market value, raising concerns among homeowners. While 60% of homes were valued at or below market, frustration remains widespread. Many residents argue that even accurate or modest valuations don't reflect the reality of deferred maintenance, neighborhood disparities, or declining affordability-fueling a growing sense of unfairness in the appraisal process.For the 2025 tax year, Wise County saw an average increase of 6.5% in both residential and commercial property values, according to the latest assessments. This uniform growth across property types suggests broad-based market appreciation, likely driven by continued population growth, strong demand, and limited housing inventory.Tax Bills Rise: Wise County Home Values Jump 6.5%An analysis of property tax assessments by value range in Wise County shows no clear correlation. The highest value increase was seen in luxury homes worth over $1.5 million, with 10.6%, growing from $170 million to $188 million. In comparison, other luxury homes worth between $1 million and $1.5 million saw the lowest value increase of 1.5%. Mid-tier luxury may be softening, indicating possible saturation or buyer fatigue.In Wise County, property values per square foot generally increased with home size, with one exception. Homes measuring 2,000 to 3,999 square feet were valued at 6.9%, in comparison to homes measuring 4,000 to 5,999 square feet, which increased by 6.3%. The highest value was seen in houses that measured 8,000 square feet or more. These homes added12.8% to their value, growing from $60 million to $65 million.According to Wise CAD, every home-regardless of its year of construction-experienced an increase in assessed value for 2025. The most significant jumps were seen in newer properties. This trend highlights growing demand and strong market confidence in recently constructed homes. Homes built in 2021 and later experienced a high increase of 28.3% with a 2025 notice market value of $1.3 billion. Despite the high increase in contemporary homes, relatively new properties built between 2001 and 2020 experienced a modest increase of 1.9%. This suggests a strong buyer preference or higher demand for the newest homes, possibly due to modern features, energy efficiency, or newer construction standards, while slightly older homes are appreciating at a much slower pace.30% of Houses Are Unfairly OvervaluedIn its 2025 property reassessment, Wise CAD found that approximately 30% of homes in the county were overvalued when compared to actual home sales prices from 2024. Conversely, the majority, 70% of homes, were assessed below or at their true market value. While the reduction in overvalued properties signals progress toward fairer assessments, the fact that nearly a third of homes remain overvalued is still a major concern. Many homeowners facing inflated assessments risk paying disproportionately high property taxes, adding financial strain and raising questions about the equity and accuracy of the appraisal process.While Wise CAD reported a significant 6.5% rise in home assessment values for 2025, the broader Dallas Metro area experienced a much more modest increase of just 0.3% over the past year. This stark contrast highlights Wise County's rapidly growing housing market, driven by factors such as increased demand, new developments, and possibly more affordable pricing compared to the larger metro area.Commercial Property Owners are Faced with High Assessment ValuesA breakdown of commercial property assessments by value range in Wise County shows a mixed pattern. Properties at both the lower and higher ends of the market experienced substantial increases in assessed value, challenging the notion that only high-value properties drive growth. Commercial properties worth over $5 million experienced a 9.1% increase, rising from $602 million to $656 million. Notably, property worth less than $500k increased by 4.9%, which is higher than the 3.7% increase seen in property valued between $500k to $1 million.For the 2025 tax year, Wise CAD raised the market values across all but one category of commercial properties. The largest increases were seen in apartments with 27.9% and offices with 15.7%. However, hotels experienced a drop in value of 4.8%, falling from $69 million to $65 million. The lowest value increase was seen in land by 4.9%. While buildings and developed properties might be appreciating strongly, raw land is gaining value at a slower pace-perhaps due to less immediate demand or fewer new developments targeting undeveloped land.Commercial property assessments in Wise County rose across all construction periods for 2025, though the relationship between age and value increase is not straightforward. The biggest surge came from properties built in 2021 or later, which skyrocketed by 56.5%, reaching a total market value of $84 billion. Surprisingly, even much older commercial buildings, those constructed before 1960, saw a strong increase of 18.6%. On the other hand, commercial properties without a recorded construction date experienced the smallest growth, with a modest 4.8% increase. These mixed results suggest that factors beyond age, such as location, usage, or recent renovations, may be driving market value changes.Growing Gap Between Appraised Property Values and Market ValueWhile Green Street Real Estate Advisors reported a 21% drop in commercial property values since 2022, Wise CAD's 2025 reassessment showed a 6.5% increase. This divergence highlights Wise County's strong local market amid broader national declines, signaling resilience for property owners despite rising tax assessments.Apartment Owners Face 27.9% Increase in Property ValueThis graph reveals an inconsistent relationship between an apartment's construction year and its 2025 property tax assessment increase in Wise County. Apartments constructed in 2021 or later experienced a significant increase at 150.8%, growing from $12 million to $31 million. In contrast, those built before 1960 saw a 7.6% rise with a 2025 notice market value of $4 million. Another outstanding value increase was seen in apartments built between 1961 and 1980, with 22.1%.In 2025, apartment owners across Wise County saw a steep increase in property tax assessments, with the appraisal district raising overall apartment values by 27.9%. However, not all apartments were affected equally: standard apartment buildings experienced a dramatic 58.7% surge, while multi-family units saw a much smaller increase of just 1.5%. The sharp disparity suggests a targeted reassessment focused on traditional apartment properties, possibly due to rising rents or increased market demand.Recently Build Office Buildings Increased the Highest in ValueWise CAD reports that property tax assessments for office buildings rose across all construction years in 2025, though the increases show no clear pattern tied to building age. The smallest increase,6.0%, was seen in properties without a listed construction year. In contrast, the sharpest spike hit newly built office spaces (2021 and later), which surged by 99.6%, jumping from $7 million to $13 million in market value.Property tax assessments for general office buildings in Wise County increased in 2025 by 15.7%, going from $227 million to $262 million.Retail Owners Face 2025 Value AssessmentsProperty tax assessments for retail buildings in Wise County increased across all age groups in 2025, though no consistent link emerged between a building's age and the size of its value jump. Retail properties built between 1961 and 1980 led the surge with a 29.5% increase, while those constructed from 1981 to 2000 saw a more modest 15.6% rise. Even newer retail buildings from 2021 onwards experienced a strong 20.2% increase, reaching a total market value of $1.1 million. These uneven value increases suggest that factors beyond age, such as location, renovation status, or market demand, may be driving valuation changes in Wise County's retail sector.Property tax assessments increased across both retail property categories – retail stores and shopping centers – in Wise County in 2025. Out of the two retail subtypes, retail stores increased higher in value by 16.0%, while shopping centers increased by 12.1%. The overall market value from 2024 to 2025 grew from $124 million to $142 million.Wise CAD Warehouse Assessment ValuesAll warehouse property owners in Wise County saw tax increases in 2025, but the biggest surprise came from the oldest structures. Warehouses built before 1960 faced a dramatic 28.5% spike in assessed value. In contrast, properties constructed between 1961 and 1980 saw a more moderate 8.7% increase. Even the newest warehouses, built after 2021, weren't spared, with their values rising by 17.4%.Wise CAD determined the market values of two categories of warehouse properties: mini and regular warehouses. Both warehouse subtypes increased by similar value increases. Regular warehouses increased by 12.6% and mini warehouses increased by 12.4%. The total market value grew from $244 million in 2024 to $275 million in 2025.Summary for Wise CAD 2025 Property Tax RevaluationIn 2025, Wise County property owners are facing noticeable increases in their tax assessments, with both residential and commercial values rising an average of 6.5%. This steady growth across property types points to strong market demand, ongoing population growth, and tight housing supply.While about 70% of homeowners received some relief from previously inflated valuations, nearly 30% of residential properties remain overvalued. Many residents may feel that even fair or modest assessments fail to account for neighborhood disparities and worsening affordability.Texas Property Owners in Wise County Have the Right to Challenge Their Property Tax AssessmentsProperty owners across Texas, including those in Wise County, have the important right to appeal their property tax assessments if they believe their property has been overvalued. This applies to both residential and commercial properties. The appeals process provides a valuable opportunity to present evidence-such as recent sales data, appraisal reports, or property condition details-that can demonstrate the assessed value is too high.Filing an appeal can significantly reduce a property owner's tax burden, and statistics show that most protests result in lowered assessments. For many, partnering with a professional property tax consulting agency can be especially beneficial. These experts understand the nuances of the process, help gather strong evidence, and develop cost-effective strategies to achieve the best possible outcomes.For over 50 years, O'Connor has been a trusted ally to property owners, helping them successfully lower their tax liabilities through proven, affordable tactics. Whether you're a homeowner or a business owner, knowing your rights and leveraging expert support can make a substantial financial difference.About O'Connor:O'Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O'Connor's possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O'Connor's core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O'Connor's Property Tax Protection Program TM. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

