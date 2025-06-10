Al B. Sure! Receives Transplant Trailblazer Award At ALF's 2024 National Legacy Gala

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The evening was held at Gotham Hall in New York City and included a cocktail reception, silent auction, and dinner featuring a presentation to all award recipients who have made outstanding contributions to the liver community in the fields of biotechnology, medical innovation, and philanthropy.

The Gala honored one of the culture's most celebrated recording artists turned transplantation activist, Al B. Sure!

"This year's National Legacy Gala honored one of the culture's most celebrated recording artists turned transplantation activist, a nationally and internationally recognized physician leader and mentor in liver disease research, and a family who turned their personal tragedy into a clarion call to help others facing the same challenges," said Lorraine Stiehl, CEO of the American Liver Foundation and a caregiver to a transplant recipient. This was an evening to remember and we are grateful to our esteemed award recipients."

In July 2022, Al B. Sure! underwent a successful liver transplant. Since his recovery, he has dedicated his life to awareness and education around organ transplants and health equity for people from marginalized communities. He serves now as the Executive Chairman of the Health Equity in Transplantation Coalition (HEiTC) that is supported by HEiTC Sr. Advisor Rev. Dr. Al Sharpton and Congresswoman Yvette Clark. Through HEiTC, Al B. Sure! has championed efforts to expand coverage for critical non-invasive blood tests and detecting the early signs of organ rejection without biopsies.

Additional award recipients included:



Scott Friedman, MD received the ALF Leadership Award and is recognized nationally and internationally for his exemplary work in the research field, performing pioneering research into the underlying causes of scarring, or fibrosis associated with chronic liver disease. Dr. Friedman serves as the Fishberg Professor of Medicine, Director, Institute for Liver Research, Dean for Collaborative Research and Partnerships, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. The McMahon Family received the Spirit of Giving Family Award due to their commitment to fight against liver disease in honor of Joseph's son Aidan who passed away at 13 months old in 2002 because of a rare liver disease called Biliary Atresia. The family launched a foundation called the Lee & Aidan McMahon Foundation, which supports vital research and initiatives aimed at combating biliary atresia and other liver diseases and has inspired thousands over the last 20 years to raise $1.4 million for American Liver Foundation and Hospice Care Network.

