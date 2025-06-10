Cohen & Co Announces 2025 Partner Class

CLEVELAND, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Co is pleased to announce its 2025 partnership class. The class includes Angela Bacarella-Wood, Dave Charles, Mike Dellavalle, Jon Dittrich, Syed Farooq, Bryan Friedmann, Kevin Kray and Asha Shettigar.

"We are proud to recognize this exceptional group of professionals, all of whom are shining examples of the great people our firm is fortunate to have," says CEO Chris Bellamy. "Their role as new partners represents a meaningful investment in growth and innovation. We look forward to their many continued contributions on behalf of our clients and as leaders in our firm."

2025 Partner Class

Angela Bacarella-Wood | Assurance | Detroit, MI

Angela's in-depth background includes providing assurance services for private and public company audits, and large multinational engagements. She also advises clients on complex topics, such as technical accounting matters and internal controls. Angela primarily serves the private equity sector, including portfolio companies and private equity firms.

Dave Charles | Tax | Cleveland, OH

Dave focuses on pass-through entity taxation, specifically for rental real estate and construction companies, investment partnerships and private equity groups. He assists clients with transactional tax compliance, planning and consulting, and also specializes in partnership formation and liquidation, sale transactions, waterfall and 704 special allocations.

Mike Dellavalle | Assurance | New York, NY

Mike is the market leader for the Technology & Life Sciences Group and directly services clients in the alternative and digital asset spaces. He provides assurance and advisory services to hedge, venture capital, private equity and registered funds, as well as investment advisers and other service providers.

Jon Dittrich | Tax | Cleveland, OH

Jon primarily works with private companies on tax matters, such as income tax compliance, partnership capital account maintenance, tax consulting, R&D credits, capital cost recovery, accounting methods, and ASC 740 review and preparation. He advises a variety of industries, including private equity, professional services, manufacturing, technology and transportation.

Syed Farooq | Assurance | Chicago, IL

Syed provides assurance and advisory services to investment industry audit clients that include closed-end interval and tender offer funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, commodity pools, business development companies, funds-of-funds and private equity funds. He also has experience with asset managers, public companies and Sarbanes-Oxley 404 internal controls.

Bryan Friedmann | Assurance | Cleveland, OH

Bryan has extensive technical expertise in providing assurance services to a variety of fund structures, including closed-end, mutual, exchange-traded and hedge funds. His experience includes working with hard-to-value investments, complex derivative transactions, controlled foreign corporations and examinations of securities in accordance with the 1940 Act.

Kevin Kray | Assurance | Cleveland, OH

Kevin provides assurance services to a broad spectrum of clients across the investment industry, including mutual, exchange-traded, closed-end and hedge funds, as well as investment advisers. He works closely with clients to navigate evolving regulatory requirements and provide specialized audit and industry expertise.

Asha Shettigar | Tax | New York, NY

Asha serves as lead of the firm's REIT Practice. She provides tax guidance to U.S. public and private Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), asset managers, private equity funds, real estate companies, pension funds, sovereign and other global funds. She also has extensive expertise in transaction advisory and international tax consulting and compliance.

About Cohen & Co

Named one of America's Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms by USA TODAY and one of the Best of the Best Firms by INSIDE Public Accounting, Cohen & Co offers assurance, tax and advisory services to clients throughout the U.S. and worldwide. The firm serves a broad range of clients, from privately held companies and their owners; to public and private funds, advisers and fund service providers within the investment industry; to Fortune 1000 multinational enterprises. Founded in 1977, Cohen & Co has more than 800 dedicated professionals across the U.S. and 14 offices in Colorado, Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Through an affiliated entity, the firm also has a presence in the Cayman Islands. Learn more at cohenco.

"Cohen & Co" is the brand name under which Cohen & Company, Ltd. and Cohen & Co Advisory, LLC, and its subsidiary entities, provide professional services. Cohen & Company, Ltd. and Cohen & Co Advisory, LLC practice in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations and professional standards. Cohen & Company, Ltd. is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients. Cohen & Co Advisory, LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax, advisory and business consulting services to their clients and are not licensed CPA firms. The entities operating under the Cohen & Co brand are independently owned and are not responsible for the services provided by any other entity operating under the Cohen & Co brand. Our use of terms such as "our firm," "we," "us" and other terms of similar import denote the alternative practice structure of Cohen & Company, Ltd. and Cohen & Co Advisory, LLC.

SOURCE Cohen & Co

