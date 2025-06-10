Renaissthera Achieves Discovery Milestone In Its Oral Obesity Drug Program
RenaissThera is filing 'Composition of Matter' and utility patents for these oral novel small molecule GIPR modulators and continues to expand its innovation portfolio targeting GIP, GLP-1, and apelin receptors in obesity and diabetes. Its AI-powered Innovation Platform, integrating GenAI and machine learning tools, is accelerating the design and optimization of novel small molecules.
“We are grateful to our investors and collaborators for supporting us in reaching this milestone. Our team is focused on pushing candidates toward IND-readiness next year and we are in active discussions with potential pharma partners and investors interested in our obesity program,” said Dr.Ramkesh Meena, MD, CEO of RenaissThera.
RenaissThera's progress was enabled through its collaboration with VedTechBio Research Private Limited which enabled access to its Agentic AI platform RxAgentAI and discovery expertise.“We are very pleased with the outcomes of our collaboration with RenaissThera. This milestone further validates our platform and capabilities across key therapeutic areas including obesity, Type 2 diabetes, oncology, and inflammation,” said VedTechBio's Managing Director Sudhir Nagarajan.
About RenaissThera
RenaissThera is a Bengaluru-based biotech company developing affordable, AI-powered novel small-molecule therapies for high-unmet-need diseases like obesity and diabetes. Its goal is to innovate for underserved populations and expand global access to novel therapies. It leverages India's CRO ecosystem for early-stage R&D to deliver globally relevant innovation.
For more information
Please contact:
Media: Lakshmi Ramakrishna ...
Investor & Partnership: Ramkesh Meena ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Kinesis Network Launches Revolutionary Compute Optimization Platform
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
CommentsNo comment