Where Does Cristiano Ronaldo Rank? Top 10 Most Decorated Footballers After Portugal's Nations League Win

Cristiano Ronaldo has just added another trophy to his collection, after winning the Nations League with Portugal. But where does he rank among the most decorated footballers of all time? Let's take a look at the top 10.

10. Ryan Giggs, Kenny Dalglish, and David Alaba: 35 Trophies

These three footballers have achieved incredible success throughout their careers. Ryan Giggs spent 23 years at Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles, 4 FA Cups, and 2 Champions Leagues.

Kenny Dalglish, also known as 'King Kenny,' won 4 Scottish Premier Division titles, 4 Scottish Cups, and 3 European Cups.

David Alaba, the youngest player on this list, has won 10 Bundesliga titles, 6 German Cups, and 4 Champions Leagues.

7. Cristiano Ronaldo: 36 trophies

Cristiano Ronaldo has had an astonishing career, winning 3 Premier League titles, 1 FA Cup, 2 League Cups, 2 La Liga titles, 2 Spanish Cups, 2 Serie A titles, 1 Coppa Italia, and 5 Champions Leagues.

6. Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, and Andres Iniesta: 37 trophies

These three Spanish footballers have achieved incredible success with Barcelona and the Spanish national team. Sergio Busquets has won 9 La Liga titles, 7 Spanish Cups, and 4 Champions Leagues. Gerard Pique has won 9 La Liga titles, 7 Spanish Cups, and 4 Champions Leagues. Andres Iniesta has won 9 La Liga titles, 6 Spanish Cups, and 4 Champions Leagues.

3. Hossam Ashour: 39 trophies

Hossam Ashour, an Egyptian footballer, has won an impressive 13 Egyptian Premier League titles, 4 Egyptian Cups, and 6 CAF Champions Leagues.

2. Dani Alves: 43 trophies

Dani Alves, a Brazilian footballer, has won 6 La Liga titles, 5 Spanish Cups, 3 Champions Leagues, 2 Copa Americas, and 1 Olympic gold medal.

1. Lionel Messi: 46 trophies

Lionel Messi, widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, has won 10 La Liga titles, 7 Spanish Cups, 4 Champions Leagues, 2 Copa Americas, and 1 World Cup.

There you have it – the top 10 most decorated footballers of all time. Cristiano Ronaldo's latest trophy adds to his impressive collection, but it is unlikely that he will catch up with Lionel Messi's record-breaking haul.