The Able Trust Awarded $500,000 Helios Education Foundation Grant

Image of The Able Trust logo

Funding will help advance postsecondary student success for students with disabilities.

- Allison Chase, President and CEO of The Able TrustTALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Able Trust has received a $500,000 grant from Helios Education Foundation to expand programs that prepare Florida high school students with disabilities for postsecondary education and career success.The three-year grant will support enhancements to High School High Tech , The Able Trust's flagship youth program, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Helios Education Foundation funding will enhance the program's capacity to support students in successfully transitioning from high school to post-secondary education.“We are honored to partner with Helios Education Foundation on this important work,” said Allison Chase, President and CEO of The Able Trust.“Together, we're working to ensure that more students with disabilities have the support, resources and opportunities they need to succeed in college and beyond.”Statewide, only 28% of Florida students with disabilities pursue education or training after high school compared to 54% of High School High Tech students who plan on pursuing postsecondary education. The Able Trust is delivering a successful program that increases awareness of postsecondary options and promotes employment readiness.“We're proud to support The Able Trust as they work to advance educational success across the Central and South Florida region,” said Paul J. Luna , President and CEO of Helios Education Foundation.“They are on the frontlines of change-removing barriers to postsecondary achievement and creating new opportunities for students to thrive. We're excited to partner on this important work.”The Helios Education Foundation grant will enable The Able Trust to develop and pilot activities and resources that strengthen and improve High School High Tech in Orange and Broward Counties, two long-standing programs that serve youth with a wide range of disabilities. Through this grant, The Able Trust will ensure more students with disabilities are given the opportunity to learn about future education and career options, and set them on a more successful path to employment.About The Able TrustEstablished in 1990, The Able Trust, in support of the Florida Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, works with local school districts, education foundations and community nonprofits to prepare students for life after high school. The Able Trust youth programs are located in communities across Florida and serve 1,200 students each year. With an average high school graduation rate of 99% and postsecondary enrollment rate of 54%, The Able Trust youth programs are helping students envision and begin to work towards a future they might not have thought possible. To learn more, visit .

Tracey Lowe

The Able Trust

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.