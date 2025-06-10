Natural Grocers® Offers Father's Day Deals And Summer Steals, June 13-15, 2025

With savings of up to 42% off the company's Always AffordableSM prices, customers can find fabulous, affordable, yet practical gifts for dad, June 13-15 .[i]



Fill up dad's fuel tank for those summer hikes, fishing trips, baseball games and bike rides with Clif® Builders Bars (2/$3 ea.), PROBAR® Meal bars ($2.19 ea.), High Brew Coffee Cold-Brew Coffee Beverages ($1.89 ea.) and Health-Ade Organic Kombucha® ($2.29 ea.).

Surprise him with an effective natural deodorant made from simple ingredients. Humble® glides on smooth, smells great and comes in a plastic-free and biodegradable paperboard package ($8.25 ea.). To ease any aches or pains from summer fun, stock up on Boiron® Arnicare Cream or Gel Value Packs ($12.69 – 1 ct).

{N}POWER ® PERKS

Members of {N}power, Natural Grocers' free member rewards program, will have access to additional promotions for Father's Day and beyond:



June 15: {N}power members will receive a FREE Epic® Snack Strip or Primal® Strip (meatless vegan jerky). Starting June 13, {N}power members can click to load offer from the Natural Grocers mobile app, {N}power email or online dashboard. Limit 1 per {N}power account, while supplies last![ii]

June 13-15: {N}power members can enjoy 10% off their entire alcohol purchase at select Natural Grocers locations.[iii]

Summer {N}Power Meal Deals - Natural Grocers good4u® Burger Meal Deal . Feed four people for under $14 – including burgers, buns, tomatoes and lettuce. Vegetarian and gluten-free options on sale, too![iv] Visit for a complete list of current good4u Meal Deals. June 1 - June 30: Solaray ® Vitamix Sweepstakes – For every two Solaray products purchased between June 1 – June 30, customers will be entered to win a E310 Explorian Series Vitamix and a $50 Natural Grocers Gift Card ($430 value).[v]

Not a member? Not a problem! Customers who join Natural Grocers' member rewards program will receive a $2 reward off their next purchase: .[vi]

SAVE BIG, WIN BIGGER, GIVE BACK



Through June 21: All customers can save up to 49% off Natural Grocers Always Affordable PricesSM in every department including discounts on Annie'sTM Select Mac & Cheese Mixes, Cascadian Farms® Select Organic Frozen Vegetables, Juniper Ridge Bar Soaps and Body Washes and all Badger® body care products.[vii]

Through June 21: Art of Grilling Giveaway – Natural Grocers customers can enter to win a Blackstone 28" XL Omnivore Griddle with hood and Grilling Kit ($450 value). The company offers four ways to win: Count the Burgers in the June 2025 good4uSM Health Hotline® Magazine, {N}power Spend & Win, enter for a chance to win on Instagram, or shop and download the Natural Grocers Mobile App.[viii] Through June 30: Give Back with Bag Purchase – Natural Grocers will donate $1 to local food bank partners when customers buy a limited-edition Art of Grilling reusable bag for $1.99.

FOLLOW, DOWNLOAD & SUBSCRIBE

Stay connected with Natural Grocers on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube for the latest and the greatest. Customers can also:



Download the Natural Grocers App to unlock access to {N}power rewards, digital coupons and more.

Subscribe to the good4u Health Hotline® for recipes, educational articles and sale highlights.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC ) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its 5 Founding Principles -including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested more than $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.