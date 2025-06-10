Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Middle East And North Africa Halal Food Report 2025: Market To Reach $380 Billion By 2030 At A 7.1% CAGR, Fueled By E-Commerce Growth And Increasing Investments And Funding


2025-06-10 07:30:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The MENA Halal Food Market is set to grow from USD 253.9 billion in 2025 to USD 380 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.1%. Driven by expanding Muslim populations, rising halal awareness, and regulatory enhancements, the report analyzes key market drivers across Saudi Arabia, UAE, GCC, Egypt, and Iran.

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Halal Food Regional Market Analysis: Middle East and North Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Halal Food Regional Market was valued at USD 253.9 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 380 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.1%.
The report provides an analysis of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) halal food market. Using 2024 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2025 through 2030. It explores various market drivers, such as technological developments, economic influences and strategic business factors. The countries included in the analysis are Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iran, the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries (Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait), and the rest of the MENA region.


The MENA region offers a compelling and strategic halal food market research opportunity. With a rapidly expanding Muslim population, the demand for halal products is growing across diverse demographic segments. Rising consumer awareness of halal standards and the increasing influence of ethically conscious buyers are also key drivers of market expansion in the region.
Recent improvements in regulatory frameworks across several MENA countries have further enhanced the market landscape. Governments have simplified the halal certification process and created a more supportive environment for industry players.
As government and private-sector investments in the halal food industry gain momentum, the MENA region is set to play a pivotal role in the global halal food market. Conducting a market study of the region is crucial for businesses to understand shifting consumer preferences, uncover untapped growth areas and maintain a competitive edge. For companies seeking to scale their presence in the halal sector, the MENA region is too significant to ignore.
The report includes:

  • An in-depth analysis of the halal food market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region
  • Analyses of the trends in MENA market, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030
  • Estimates of the market size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by food type, sales channel and country
  • Facts and figures pertaining to the current market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors
  • Analysis of the industry structure, including key stakeholders' market shares, product mapping and recent key developments
  • An assessment of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 51
Forecast Period 2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $253.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $380 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1%
Regions Covered Africa, Middle East


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary

  • Market Outlook
  • Scope of Report
  • Reasons for the Study
  • Market Summary

Chapter 2 MENA Halal Food Industry Outlook

  • Benefits of Halal Food Products
  • Evolution of Halal Food
  • Pestel Analysis of MENA Halal Food Market
  • Regulatory Analysis for Halal Food
  • Global Halal Food Market Overview
  • MENA Halal Food Industry

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Drivers
  • Growing Muslim Population
  • E-Commerce Growth
  • Increasing Investment and Funding
  • Market Challenges
  • Stringent Regulatory Landscape
  • High Import Dependency
  • Market Opportunities
  • Food Safety and Ethical Consumption
  • Increasing Demand for Packaged Food

Chapter 4 Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Segmentation Breakdown
  • Market Analysis, by Product Type
  • Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel

Chapter 5 Emerging Markets

  • MENA Market Analysis, by Country
  • Saudi Arabia
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Egypt
  • Iran
  • Gulf Cooperation Council
  • Rest of the MENA Region

Chapter 6 Russia-Ukraine War Impact Analysis

  • Overview

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

  • Overview
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Leading Suppliers and Wholesalers in the MENA Halal Food Market
  • Concluding Remarks

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Middle Eastern and North African Halal Food Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN10062025004107003653ID1109655598

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search