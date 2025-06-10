Middle East And North Africa Halal Food Report 2025: Market To Reach $380 Billion By 2030 At A 7.1% CAGR, Fueled By E-Commerce Growth And Increasing Investments And Funding
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|51
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$253.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$380 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Africa, Middle East
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Reasons for the Study Market Summary
Chapter 2 MENA Halal Food Industry Outlook
- Benefits of Halal Food Products Evolution of Halal Food Pestel Analysis of MENA Halal Food Market Regulatory Analysis for Halal Food Global Halal Food Market Overview MENA Halal Food Industry
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Market Drivers Growing Muslim Population E-Commerce Growth Increasing Investment and Funding Market Challenges Stringent Regulatory Landscape High Import Dependency Market Opportunities Food Safety and Ethical Consumption Increasing Demand for Packaged Food
Chapter 4 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown Market Analysis, by Product Type Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel
Chapter 5 Emerging Markets
- MENA Market Analysis, by Country Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Egypt Iran Gulf Cooperation Council Rest of the MENA Region
Chapter 6 Russia-Ukraine War Impact Analysis
- Overview
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Overview Competitive Landscape Leading Suppliers and Wholesalers in the MENA Halal Food Market Concluding Remarks
For more information about this report visit
Middle Eastern and North African Halal Food Market
