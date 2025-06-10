Madiha Chan Named Entrepreneur Of Impact Champion $2.77M Raised For Genyouth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A recognized tech leader and mission-driven founder, Chan is the force behind JustB -a beauty startup that's reimagining cosmetics for women of all skin tones. Her brand, which champions multipurpose, eco-friendly products, is breaking barriers in an industry that too often overlooks women with deeper skin tones.

"I built JustB because I was tired of seeing women who look like me treated as an afterthought," she said. "This win isn't just mine-it belongs to every entrepreneur creating from a place of passion, purpose, and persistence."

As the 2025 Entrepreneur of Impact, Chan will receive a $25,000 cash prize and a one-on-one mentorship session with Shark Tank's Daymond John. She will also appear in an advertorial in Forbes, the leading voice in global entrepreneurship.

"Ms. Chan is a shining example of how innovation and impact go hand in hand," said Mary Hagen, CEO of Colossal. "She's redefining what success looks like, not just in beauty, but in business. We're thrilled to spotlight her story and help fuel her future."

Powered by Purpose

Entrepreneur of Impact is more than a competition-it's a platform for changemakers. This year's effort raised over $2.77 million to support GENYOUth, a 501c3 national nonprofit dedicated to helping schoolchildren thrive by living a well-nourished and physically active life. A catalyst for youth health and wellness, GENYOUth has supported over 77,000 U.S. schools to equip them with the resources needed to ensure millions of children have equitable access to nutrition and physical activity. To learn more and show support, visit .

"Entrepreneurship is the engine of innovation," said Daymond John, who partnered with Colossal for the campaign. "This competition gives visionaries the boost they need to turn their ideas into impact-and I can't wait to mentor Chan as she takes JustB to the next level."

This year's competition was proudly sponsored by PrismJet , a premier provider of private aviation services. PrismJet delivers concierge-level charter travel and full-service aircraft management for jet owners, ensuring every journey is safe, seamless, and stress-free.

Scaling Impact in 2026

The Entrepreneur of Impact competition proved to be mighty in impact. The success of this inaugural run sets the stage for expansion in 2026-offering a clear opportunity for additional industry leaders to plug into a powerful, purpose-driven initiative. With the foundation now in place, the future of Entrepreneur of Impact is wide open for new collaborations and next-level impact.

