Oklahoma Native Cody Burke Writes Picture Book That Serves As A Love Letter To Oklahoma

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OKLAHOMA CITY, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yorkshire Publishing announces the release of Take Me Back to Oklahoma, a children's picture book written by Cody Burke and illustrated by Camilla Crittenden.

Thomas is excited for his family's summer road trip to a busy city, a sandy beach, and giant mountains. To him, Oklahoma is boring-and don't even get him started on the weather!

But as he explores new places, he begins to miss home-the food, the music, the sense of belonging, and even the wind and rain. Most of all, he misses the people-their kindness, resilience, and strong community spirit.

“Growing up in Oklahoma City, I wanted to get out and see the world,” said Burke.“But after leaving for college, I truly came to appreciate the beauty and uniqueness of Oklahoma and its people.”

Through this heartfelt and beautifully illustrated book, Burke hopes young Oklahomans recognize just how special the Sooner State is.

“It's my mission to help kids see what's great about growing up in Oklahoma,” Burke said.“The rest of the world is cool-but nowhere is quite like Oklahoma.”

Before its release, Take Me Back to Oklahoma earned a 5-star review from Readers' Favorite:

“This heartfelt story reminds readers that, sometimes, the place we long to leave is the one we love the most.”

Cody Burke grew up in Oklahoma City and now lives in the Carolinas, where he appreciates the lack of tornadoes. He holds degrees from Wake Forest University, Francis Marion University, and the University of Louisiana Monroe. As a full-time educator, he's passionate about helping young people develop a love for reading.

Take Me Back to Oklahoma (ISBN: 978-1960810922) will be available June 10, 2025, on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever books are sold.

