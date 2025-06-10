Aurora Spine Surpasses Milestone Of 2,500 Procedures Using Silotm SI Joint Fusion System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the“Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a pioneer in innovative spinal solutions, proudly announces that its proprietary SiLOTM Sacroiliac (SI) Joint Fusion System has been successfully used in over 2,500 procedures across the United States. This major milestone underscores the company's accelerating growth and increasing adoption of its minimally invasive technology by surgeons nationwide.

Aurora's SiLOTM platform, which includes the SiLO-TFXTM system, is engineered to improve outcomes for patients suffering from SI joint pain and dysfunction. Utilizing a posterior approach, the system enables secure transfixation across the SI joint, delivering enhanced fixation, reduced recovery times, and consistently high patient satisfaction.

“This milestone is a key indicator of market acceptance and commercial scalability,” said Trent Northcutt, CEO of Aurora Spine.“SiLOTM is resonating with surgeons who want smarter solutions, and this is only the beginning. Our commitment to innovation, education, and execution continues to unlock meaningful growth opportunities.”

Key Drivers of Growth:

2,500+ SiLOTM Procedures Performed Nationwide

Rapid expansion of Aurora's U.S. sales network

Launch of targeted surgeon education programs

Continued innovation across the minimally invasive spine portfolio

The SiLO-TFXTM system has gained traction due to its intuitive instrumentation and reproducible outcomes, as reflected in glowing feedback from the surgical community:

“The SiLO-TFXTM system offers unprecedented clinical advantages in my practice,” said Dr. Michael Stoffman, MD, Neurosurgeon.“The instrumentation is intuitive, precise, and designed with the surgeon's workflow in mind, allowing for consistent, reproducible outcomes and improved patient recovery.”

In addition to the SiLOTM platform, Aurora's growing suite of innovations includes the AEROTM Facet Fusion System and the DEXA TECHNOLOGYTM-matched interbody implants-the world's first spinal implants customized to a patient's bone density.

“Our goal is to provide the most effective and least invasive treatment options, supported by robust clinical evidence,” said Matthew Goldstone, Chief Commercial Officer.“We're proud to have multiple peer-reviewed publications in 2025, with more on the horizon. Clinical data is the key to shaping the future of spine care.”

“Aurora Spine leads in spine innovation with our SiLOTM platform, which has now surpassed 2,500 procedures,” added Laszlo Garamszegi, Chief Technology Officer.“Positive feedback from surgeons and patients continues to inspire us as we introduce advanced technologies like AEROTM and DEXA-based implants. We're committed to driving the future of minimally invasive spine treatments through design excellence and clinical science.”

Aurora Spine remains focused on delivering groundbreaking spinal technologies that empower surgeons, improve patient outcomes, and lead the evolution of minimally invasive spine surgery.

About Aurora Spine

Forward-Looking Statements

