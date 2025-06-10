Russia's Massive Strike On Kyiv: Debris Found In Over 40 Locations Across Kyiv
"As of now, more than 40 locations with damage and debris from downed UAVs and missiles have been recorded. We see damage in eight districts. We are assessing several more locations," Tkachenko said.Read also: Sophia Cathedral damaged in Russian air raid targeting Kyiv
According to the official, the Obolonskyi, Darnytskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts were affected the most.
Consequences of the latest strikes in Kyiv / Photo: Kyrylo Chubotin, Danylo Antoniuk. Ukrinform
Tkachenko added that relief headquarters have been deployed in the Obolonsky and Darnytskyi districts, and that more could launch their work later.Read also: Private homes, vehicles damaged in Kyiv region following missile and drone Attack
As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the response to Russian attacks on Ukraine should not be the silence of the world, but concrete action. He said the June 10 attack on Kyiv was one of the largest to date.
