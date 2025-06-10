Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russia's Massive Strike On Kyiv: Debris Found In Over 40 Locations Across Kyiv


2025-06-10 07:09:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That's according to Tymur Tkachenko, chief of the Kyiv Municipal Military Administration, who spoke on national television, Ukrinform reports.

"As of now, more than 40 locations with damage and debris from downed UAVs and missiles have been recorded. We see damage in eight districts. We are assessing several more locations," Tkachenko said.

Read also: Sophia Cathedral damaged in Russian air raid targeting Kyiv

According to the official, the Obolonskyi, Darnytskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts were affected the most.

Consequences of the latest strikes in Kyiv / Photo: Kyrylo Chubotin, Danylo Antoniuk. Ukrinform

Tkachenko added that relief headquarters have been deployed in the Obolonsky and Darnytskyi districts, and that more could launch their work later.

Read also: Private homes, vehicles damaged in Kyiv region following missile and drone Attack

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the response to Russian attacks on Ukraine should not be the silence of the world, but concrete action. He said the June 10 attack on Kyiv was one of the largest to date.

MENAFN10062025000193011044ID1109655474

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search