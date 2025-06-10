2025 Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races Successfully Concluded In Acclamation

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Cancer patients, survivors and their loves ones formed an inaugural dragon boat team Citizens and tourists dive into the Dragon Boat Frenzy

Sun Life has 21 teams composed of advisors, employees and partners participate in the Sun Life Elite Cup, actively supporting the city's dragon boat racing culture.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 June 2025 - The '2025 Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races', organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board in collaboration with the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association and proudly title-sponsored by Sun Life, saw the city's waterfront come alive over the weekend as a huge crowd came to enjoy the mix of international competition and cultural tradition, along with a range of other fun activities.The annual event attracted numerous citizens to the East Tsim Sha Tsui promenade over the two days (June 7-8) to witness 19 thrilling races in Victoria Harbour that drew over 190 teams and more than 4,500 paddlers from around the world. Among the races, the new 'Sun Life Elite Cup' saw enthusiastic participation from 21 teams made up of Sun Life's advisors, employees, and partners, underscoring the company's commitment to preserving and promoting dragon boat culture.Demonstrating its strong commitment to the community, Sun Life has proudly sponsored Maggie's Cancer Caring Centre to form the 'Move for Maggie's Dragon Boat Team'. Comprised of cancer patients, survivors, and their loved ones, the team made an impactful debut at this year's 'Sun Life Elite Cup', raising funds to support individuals affected by cancer. Dr. the Hon Leong Che-Hung, GBM, GBS, OBE, JP, Chairman of the Board of Governors at Maggie's Cancer Caring Centre, attended the event to cheer on the inspiring paddlers. Proceeds from the fundraising will enhance the Centre's free support services, while the dragon boat race itself delivers a powerful message of hope and resilience. Through this initiative, participants and supporters alike embrace a positive outlook on living with cancer, inspiring patients and their families to face challenges with renewed courage and hope., said: 'As an international financial institution rooted in Hong Kong for over 130 years, our 16-year commitment to local dragon boat racing reflects not only our dedication to sustaining cultural heritage, but also our pledge to grow alongside this city. We are proud that Sun Life has helped propel this tradition onto the global stage, embodying the city's spirit of teamwork and energy. Moving forward, we will continue to support diverse sports initiatives, offering innovative experiences that blend athletics, culture, and entertainment for citizens and tourists, ultimately helping our Clients live healthier lives while also creating societal value.'Alongside the main event, Sun Life launched a variety of engaging promotional activities, both online and offline, that attracted widespread participation across the city. A highlight was the 'Sun Life Dragon Boat House', a giant interactive installation at K11 MUSEA that became a viral sensation. Through its multi-platform campaign, Sun Life helped deepen public appreciation for this cultural tradition and encouraged greater participation too.The triumph of the '2025 Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races' reflects the ability of Hong Kong to host world-class events and attract new audiences to an old tradition. It all bodes well for next year.Hashtag: #SunLife?? #???? #SunLife #????????? #?? #?? #???? #??? #???????? #HongKongInternationalDragonBoatRaces #dragonboat #megaevent #eventscapital #tourismboard #Maggie'sCanceCaringCentre

