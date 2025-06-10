Fresh Oil Conference Reaches 1000+ Women Across The Tri-State Area

Fresh Oil – Featuring Dr. Sarita Lyons, Kobe Campbell – Highlights Well-Being and Financial Empowerment

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Oil empowers multigenerational women with practical tools to achieve physical, emotional, mental, professional, and spiritual well-being through monthly discussions, community events, mentorship, professional development courses, inspiring content, and an annual conference.

The Fresh Oil Conference 2025 is scheduled for August 22-24 at Hotel Indigo in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. This event will gather nearly 800 women over three days. Confirmed speakers and musicians for the tenth annual event include:



Dr. Sarita Lyons, psychotherapist, speaker, women's leader

William McDowell, singer and lead pastor of Deeper Fellowship Church

Kobe Campbell, licensed trauma therapist, author, and speaker

Valerie Moore, founder and CEO of Valerie Moore Enterprise Cycelia Matthews, pastor and entrepreneur

Founded in 2016 by Sharese Williams-a pastor, nonprofit director, and first-generation Jamaican American-this conference was born from a desire to see women thrive spiritually and financially.

Williams and her husband, Heston Williams, co-lead Purpose Life Church in Flatbush, Brooklyn, one of New York City's fastest-growing churches. The church boasts over 1,500 members across four locations. Additionally, Williams serves as the executive director of Life Bridge New York , an outreach program that provides support services to some of the city's most vulnerable constituents.

"As a pastor, my purpose is not only to care for the souls of those in our community but also to ensure that their families have the tools they need to flourish in every area of their lives," said Williams. "Entrepreneurship has long been a key to building economic wealth within our community, but there are many systemic barriers, including limited access to capital. Growing up, I knew many women with creative ideas and skills, but they lacked the business acumen and connections to lift themselves out of poverty and build generational wealth."

Williams is no stranger to entrepreneurship, having launched two best-selling brands in recent years. Her first business venture was A Prepared Space , a collection of candles, notebooks, mugs, journals, and other items designed to help women create a sacred space at home and on the go. Then, earlier this year, she launched L.A.D.Y., which stands for Love, Admire, Develop Yourself, to instill body confidence and purpose in women through inspirational tees, totes, and custom suits.

With a strong focus on entrepreneurs, well-being, and financial empowerment, previous Fresh Oil sponsors include Planted Hair Care , Camille Rose , Olaplex , and Project Glimmer . Vendor and sponsorship proposals are still being accepted. Apply here.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Fresh Oil Conference, Inc.

