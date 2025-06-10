YRKKH Spoiler: Twist In Armaan, Abhira's Life Read On

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Get ready for some exciting twists and turns! The upcoming episodes promise a lot of new drama. Will things go well for Abhira and Armaan, or will they face challenges? It's going to be interesting to watch!

Lots of ups and downs in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Armaan and Abhira meet after seven years, but with a twist. Armaan spots Abhira at the fair and decides to follow her.

Abhira's stall at the fair is doing well, thanks to the help of her new friend, Anshuman.

Armaan sees Abhira with Anshuman and thinks she's moved on. He watches her from afar but can't bring himself to approach her.

Abhira struggles through the crowd with four ice pops. Armaan gently pushes her forward from behind, but she sees no one when she turns around.

The dance competition final is scheduled for the next day, but Armaan tells Myra to go home. Myra gets angry and runs away. Armaan talks to Geetanjali about Myra.

Geetanjali loses her temper and accuses Armaan of being too harsh with Myra, calling him a bad father. This shocks Armaan. Will he realize his mistake? Will Myra reunite with her mother, Abhira? It's going to be a captivating watch!