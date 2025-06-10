Winnebago Industries To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results On June 25, 2025
You are invited to listen to the call via the“Investors” section of the Company's website, . The event will be archived and available for replay for up to one year. To access the replay, click on .
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit .
Contacts
Investors: Ray Posadas
...
Media: Dan Sullivan
...
