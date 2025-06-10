Kaldvik AS: MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE PRIMARY INSIDERS
Please refer to the attached notification of trading for further details.
For further information, please contact:
Róbert Róbertsson, CFO: +354 843 0086 (mobile)
This information is subject to disclosure requirements set out in the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 Article 19 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 5-12.
Attachment
-
PDMR - Attachment
