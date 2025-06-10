Kaldvik AS: MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE PRIMARY INSIDERS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reykjavík, 10 June 2025: Austur Holding AS, the largest shareholder of Kaldvik AS (the "Company"), has purchased 860,000 shares in the Company at a price of NOK 14 per share.

Please refer to the attached notification of trading for further details.

For further information, please contact:

Róbert Róbertsson, CFO: +354 843 0086 (mobile)

This information is subject to disclosure requirements set out in the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 Article 19 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 5-12.

Attachment

PDMR - Attachment