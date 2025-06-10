Bojoko.Ca Surpasses 150,000 Registrations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bojoko.ca , a prominent online casino comparison platform, has reached yet another important milestone in 2025 by surpassing 150,000 registered Canadian users sent to their operator partners. This achievement underscores Bojoko's growing market presence and trusted reputation in one of the world's most competitive iGaming markets.

Launched in Canada in 2019, Bojoko.ca has experienced steady and sustainable growth, becoming a reliable resource for players seeking transparent, high-quality online casino reviews and comparisons. This milestone highlights the effectiveness of Bojoko's localized approach, user-centric product design, and strong focus on trustworthiness.

“Reaching 150,000 registrations in Canada shows that our approach truly resonates with players,” said Joonas Karhu, Co-founder of Bojoko.“The Canadian market is highly competitive, and building trust takes time. But by focusing on clarity, consistency, and value, we have been able to grow steadily. This milestone is a direct result of the hard work of our team, and the extent to which Canadians trust us to help them find reliable online casinos.”

Building on years of success in both the UK and Canadian markets, Bojoko has established a reputation for empowering players through high-quality content and user-driven insights. The platform allows users to rate, review, and compare online casinos through comparison tools that simplify decision-making and promote transparency.

“Our goal has always been to make the online casino experience more accessible and honest for players,” added Karhu.“We listen closely to players and continuously improve our platform to serve the needs of Canadian players better. That is what keeps us moving forward.”

This milestone builds on Bojoko's record-breaking performance in 2024, a year defined by all-time highs in traffic, FTDs, and revenue. In April 2025, also surpassed €100 million in all-time player deposits, further reinforcing the brand's momentum. It also follows the company's acquisition by North Star Network, positioning Bojoko for even stronger performance in the months ahead.

As Bojoko continues to grow, its momentum in Canada is expected to accelerate, backed by ongoing product improvements, meaningful operator partnerships, and a deep understanding of Canadian player preferences.

About Bojoko.ca

Launched in 2019, Bojoko.ca is a leading online casino comparison platform designed to help Canadian players find their ideal casino. Created to empower players, Bojoko.ca provides detailed reviews, expert insights, and community-driven ratings, ensuring players have all the information they need to make informed decisions.

