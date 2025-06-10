Investor Selling Reaches A Record High As Market Dynamics Shift, According To Realtor® Report
|
Metro
|
2024
Inv
Share
|
YY
|
2024 Inv
Purchase
Amt
|
YY
|
2024
Median
Sale Amt
|
YY
|
2024
Share
Inv
Sellers
|
YY
|
2024
|
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
|
17.7 %
|
1.5 %
|
$292,000
|
8.8 %
|
$394,500
|
6.6 %
|
17.7 %
|
2.4 %
|
0.0 %
|
Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, TX
|
14.0 %
|
-0.2 %
|
$437,636
|
6.0 %
|
$414,199
|
-5.3 %
|
10.4 %
|
-0.5 %
|
-3.6 %
|
Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
|
15.7 %
|
-4.5 %
|
$173,100
|
22.8 %
|
$375,000
|
8.7 %
|
13.2 %
|
-2.0 %
|
-2.5 %
|
Birmingham, AL
|
18.9 %
|
-0.3 %
|
$131,000
|
-7.3 %
|
$224,450
|
2.0 %
|
15.5 %
|
0.2 %
|
-3.4 %
|
Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
|
7.8 %
|
0.8 %
|
$666,250
|
12.0 %
|
$662,500
|
5.6 %
|
5.4 %
|
-0.5 %
|
-2.3 %
|
Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY
|
8.9 %
|
1.3 %
|
$161,500
|
15.4 %
|
$255,900
|
7.7 %
|
6.4 %
|
0.4 %
|
-2.5 %
|
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
|
15.3 %
|
1.1 %
|
$302,250
|
8.9 %
|
$397,000
|
6.1 %
|
13.0 %
|
0.9 %
|
-2.3 %
|
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN
|
10.8 %
|
0.0 %
|
$265,250
|
15.3 %
|
$334,000
|
11.3 %
|
8.4 %
|
0.1 %
|
-2.3 %
|
Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
|
15.3 %
|
2.0 %
|
$167,500
|
15.5 %
|
$275,000
|
10.0 %
|
12.9 %
|
1.7 %
|
-2.4 %
|
Cleveland, OH
|
15.4 %
|
1.7 %
|
$112,750
|
14.0 %
|
$210,000
|
8.5 %
|
12.1 %
|
0.4 %
|
-3.3 %
|
Columbus, OH
|
15.9 %
|
4.0 %
|
$226,325
|
18.2 %
|
$339,950
|
10.5 %
|
13.3 %
|
3.3 %
|
-2.7 %
|
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
|
15.8 %
|
-0.7 %
|
$293,359
|
1.6 %
|
$380,516
|
-0.9 %
|
13.4 %
|
-0.1 %
|
-2.5 %
|
Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO
|
10.0 %
|
1.0 %
|
$473,000
|
7.3 %
|
$577,000
|
3.0 %
|
10.1 %
|
0.8 %
|
0.1 %
|
Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
|
11.5 %
|
0.3 %
|
$103,875
|
14.8 %
|
$240,000
|
10.3 %
|
11.5 %
|
1.1 %
|
0.0 %
|
Grand Rapids-Wyoming-Kentwood, MI
|
6.3 %
|
-0.3 %
|
$198,250
|
19.2 %
|
$312,950
|
7.9 %
|
7.0 %
|
0.4 %
|
0.7 %
|
Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT
|
9.3 %
|
-0.1 %
|
$238,139
|
2.9 %
|
$350,000
|
9.4 %
|
5.3 %
|
-1.6 %
|
-3.9 %
|
Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX
|
14.0 %
|
1.0 %
|
$251,899
|
4.8 %
|
$313,750
|
0.8 %
|
11.1 %
|
-0.1 %
|
-3.0 %
|
Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood, IN
|
17.7 %
|
0.6 %
|
$159,063
|
5.7 %
|
$283,000
|
0.7 %
|
16.5 %
|
0.3 %
|
-1.1 %
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
14.1 %
|
0.2 %
|
$224,643
|
3.2 %
|
$362,495
|
4.8 %
|
12.9 %
|
3.3 %
|
-1.2 %
|
Kansas City, MO-KS
|
21.4 %
|
1.0 %
|
$246,158
|
15.5 %
|
$319,125
|
5.2 %
|
17.7 %
|
0.9 %
|
-3.7 %
|
Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las Vegas, NV
|
14.7 %
|
1.6 %
|
$496,000
|
-1.5 %
|
$452,781
|
5.9 %
|
15.1 %
|
3.0 %
|
0.4 %
|
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
|
12.1 %
|
0.7 %
|
$1,268,000
|
6.4 %
|
$954,500
|
5.6 %
|
11.7 %
|
0.0 %
|
-0.4 %
|
Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN
|
14.1 %
|
-0.7 %
|
$165,250
|
3.0 %
|
$250,500
|
4.4 %
|
11.6 %
|
0.0 %
|
-2.5 %
|
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
|
23.6 %
|
1.8 %
|
$126,000
|
-6.5 %
|
$230,756
|
-2.4 %
|
20.6 %
|
0.1 %
|
-3.0 %
|
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
|
17.5 %
|
0.4 %
|
$481,825
|
12.4 %
|
$489,500
|
8.8 %
|
11.9 %
|
0.2 %
|
-5.7 %
|
Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI
|
13.8 %
|
0.7 %
|
$162,825
|
1.4 %
|
$305,000
|
5.2 %
|
13.6 %
|
0.4 %
|
-0.1 %
|
Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
|
9.4 %
|
1.3 %
|
$300,000
|
7.5 %
|
$369,500
|
4.8 %
|
12.0 %
|
3.2 %
|
2.7 %
|
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN
|
12.1 %
|
0.1 %
|
$442,500
|
-9.5 %
|
$438,368
|
4.4 %
|
10.1 %
|
0.7 %
|
-2.1 %
|
New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ
|
12.7 %
|
0.5 %
|
$612,500
|
6.1 %
|
$648,550
|
10.4 %
|
8.3 %
|
0.7 %
|
-4.4 %
|
Oklahoma City, OK
|
21.9 %
|
-0.9 %
|
$143,000
|
0.0 %
|
$238,000
|
4.6 %
|
20.4 %
|
1.7 %
|
-1.4 %
|
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
|
14.8 %
|
-0.4 %
|
$344,594
|
-3.6 %
|
$409,998
|
2.9 %
|
12.1 %
|
1.4 %
|
-2.8 %
|
Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
|
14.6 %
|
1.0 %
|
$200,000
|
11.9 %
|
$356,250
|
8.0 %
|
11.5 %
|
0.8 %
|
-3.0 %
|
Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
|
12.1 %
|
-0.2 %
|
$454,390
|
2.2 %
|
$467,695
|
2.8 %
|
12.9 %
|
2.2 %
|
0.8 %
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
12.2 %
|
1.0 %
|
$101,875
|
-2.0 %
|
$213,125
|
3.5 %
|
7.1 %
|
0.7 %
|
-5.1 %
|
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
|
6.1 %
|
0.4 %
|
$445,000
|
0.7 %
|
$532,500
|
1.4 %
|
7.8 %
|
1.6 %
|
1.8 %
|
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
|
9.3 %
|
0.6 %
|
$382,500
|
13.6 %
|
$460,000
|
8.2 %
|
6.5 %
|
-0.1 %
|
-2.8 %
|
Raleigh-Cary, NC
|
12.2 %
|
0.7 %
|
$450,000
|
17.4 %
|
$450,000
|
4.3 %
|
13.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.8 %
|
Richmond, VA
|
11.3 %
|
0.0 %
|
$209,000
|
10.0 %
|
$377,750
|
6.4 %
|
11.2 %
|
1.1 %
|
-0.2 %
|
Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
|
8.2 %
|
0.2 %
|
$490,000
|
9.1 %
|
$566,500
|
5.8 %
|
9.1 %
|
0.5 %
|
0.9 %
|
Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
|
6.1 %
|
-0.2 %
|
$602,500
|
1.2 %
|
$606,000
|
3.9 %
|
9.2 %
|
0.2 %
|
3.1 %
|
San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
|
16.0 %
|
1.3 %
|
$226,250
|
0.6 %
|
$296,733
|
-1.3 %
|
13.0 %
|
2.2 %
|
-3.1 %
|
San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
|
12.5 %
|
1.8 %
|
$1,003,750
|
5.7 %
|
$885,250
|
6.8 %
|
12.8 %
|
0.8 %
|
0.2 %
|
San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA
|
7.8 %
|
0.8 %
|
$1,344,500
|
6.8 %
|
$1,136,375
|
5.2 %
|
8.9 %
|
0.1 %
|
1.1 %
|
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
|
7.5 %
|
1.2 %
|
$1,560,625
|
0.7 %
|
$1,500,000
|
6.4 %
|
8.8 %
|
0.5 %
|
1.3 %
|
Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
|
7.2 %
|
1.0 %
|
$738,250
|
12.3 %
|
$750,000
|
7.2 %
|
6.1 %
|
0.6 %
|
-1.1 %
|
St. Louis, MO-IL
|
21.7 %
|
0.4 %
|
$119,000
|
3.5 %
|
$235,000
|
4.4 %
|
17.5 %
|
-0.3 %
|
-4.3 %
|
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
|
13.7 %
|
1.2 %
|
$288,250
|
3.9 %
|
$374,950
|
3.1 %
|
10.3 %
|
-0.6 %
|
-3.5 %
|
Tucson, AZ
|
11.0 %
|
-0.8 %
|
$322,500
|
11.5 %
|
$365,000
|
1.4 %
|
9.0 %
|
-0.7 %
|
-2.1 %
|
Virginia Beach-Chesapeake-Norfolk, VA-NC
|
10.1 %
|
0.2 %
|
$195,500
|
3.4 %
|
$335,000
|
5.5 %
|
9.6 %
|
-0.4 %
|
-0.4 %
|
Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
|
9.1 %
|
-0.5 %
|
$545,500
|
-8.3 %
|
$567,500
|
4.1 %
|
8.8 %
|
-0.7 %
|
-0.3 %
State Level Investor Data
|
State Name
|
2024 Share
Investor
Buyers
|
YY
|
2024 Share
Inv. Sellers
|
YY
|
2024 Net
Impact
|
2024 Median
Investor
Purchase Amt
|
YY
|
2024
Median
Sale Amt
|
YY
|
Alabama
|
15.9 %
|
0.8 %
|
12.0 %
|
0.7 %
|
-4.0 %
|
$151,180
|
-9.9 %
|
$220,000
|
0.9 %
|
Alaska
|
7.8 %
|
0.1 %
|
4.7 %
|
0.1 %
|
-3.1 %
|
$352,353
|
-19.0 %
|
$383,775
|
4.3 %
|
Arizona
|
11.9 %
|
-0.1 %
|
12.0 %
|
1.5 %
|
0.2 %
|
$442,224
|
5.3 %
|
$440,762
|
3.0 %
|
Arkansas
|
12.6 %
|
-0.5 %
|
11.9 %
|
1.7 %
|
-0.7 %
|
$160,000
|
6.1 %
|
$231,000
|
8.7 %
|
California
|
9.1 %
|
0.6 %
|
10.1 %
|
0.5 %
|
1.0 %
|
$925,000
|
6.6 %
|
$720,000
|
6.7 %
|
Colorado
|
11.1 %
|
1.0 %
|
9.8 %
|
1.1 %
|
-1.3 %
|
$574,738
|
20.4 %
|
$547,138
|
4.2 %
|
Connecticut
|
9.3 %
|
0.0 %
|
5.6 %
|
-0.5 %
|
-3.7 %
|
$275,000
|
2.5 %
|
$380,000
|
8.6 %
|
Delaware
|
14.3 %
|
3.8 %
|
12.5 %
|
1.8 %
|
-1.8 %
|
$318,750
|
46.4 %
|
$395,000
|
7.6 %
|
District of Columbia
|
14.4 %
|
1.8 %
|
9.7 %
|
-1.1 %
|
-4.7 %
|
$588,500
|
5.6 %
|
$656,500
|
3.1 %
|
Florida
|
13.3 %
|
-0.1 %
|
10.0 %
|
0.6 %
|
-3.3 %
|
$352,500
|
4.0 %
|
$385,000
|
1.3 %
|
Georgia
|
17.3 %
|
1.2 %
|
15.9 %
|
1.6 %
|
-1.5 %
|
$263,500
|
7.6 %
|
$345,000
|
6.3 %
|
Hawaii
|
15.7 %
|
1.4 %
|
9.6 %
|
2.1 %
|
-6.2 %
|
$751,325
|
-2.9 %
|
$675,000
|
-1.6 %
|
Idaho
|
13.8 %
|
-0.3 %
|
10.4 %
|
-0.1 %
|
-3.4 %
|
$396,094
|
-0.4 %
|
$412,676
|
3.1 %
|
Illinois
|
10.0 %
|
0.1 %
|
7.7 %
|
0.3 %
|
-2.3 %
|
$226,750
|
15.1 %
|
$277,500
|
7.1 %
|
Indiana
|
16.1 %
|
0.6 %
|
12.8 %
|
0.4 %
|
-3.3 %
|
$145,041
|
8.0 %
|
$237,500
|
8.0 %
|
Iowa
|
11.9 %
|
0.5 %
|
10.2 %
|
1.3 %
|
-1.7 %
|
$150,000
|
1.2 %
|
$210,000
|
5.0 %
|
Kansas
|
18.4 %
|
1.0 %
|
14.3 %
|
1.8 %
|
-4.0 %
|
$226,750
|
15.7 %
|
$284,673
|
5.1 %
|
Kentucky
|
13.4 %
|
-0.2 %
|
10.7 %
|
0.7 %
|
-2.7 %
|
$169,175
|
6.1 %
|
$235,875
|
9.7 %
|
Louisiana
|
13.7 %
|
-1.2 %
|
10.0 %
|
1.0 %
|
-3.7 %
|
$146,250
|
-2.0 %
|
$225,000
|
5.5 %
|
Maine
|
11.3 %
|
-1.0 %
|
7.0 %
|
1.0 %
|
-4.3 %
|
$390,625
|
26.6 %
|
$367,048
|
14.7 %
|
Maryland
|
12.8 %
|
-3.7 %
|
12.0 %
|
-1.3 %
|
-0.9 %
|
$220,000
|
10.0 %
|
$412,473
|
6.1 %
|
Massachusetts
|
8.1 %
|
0.7 %
|
5.6 %
|
-0.2 %
|
-2.5 %
|
$570,000
|
9.1 %
|
$589,000
|
7.1 %
|
Michigan
|
8.8 %
|
0.3 %
|
8.8 %
|
1.2 %
|
0.0 %
|
$116,000
|
9.2 %
|
$238,225
|
13.2 %
|
Minnesota
|
8.9 %
|
0.8 %
|
9.7 %
|
2.3 %
|
0.9 %
|
$260,875
|
4.3 %
|
$325,000
|
7.4 %
|
Mississippi
|
16.7 %
|
-1.1 %
|
13.8 %
|
3.6 %
|
-2.9 %
|
$232,432
|
25.8 %
|
$258,777
|
12.8 %
|
Missouri
|
21.2 %
|
0.3 %
|
16.7 %
|
0.5 %
|
-4.6 %
|
$171,795
|
7.9 %
|
$250,510
|
6.5 %
|
Montana
|
17.2 %
|
-0.1 %
|
11.8 %
|
0.4 %
|
-5.4 %
|
$450,781
|
1.3 %
|
$402,935
|
4.2 %
|
Nebraska
|
13.6 %
|
0.5 %
|
12.0 %
|
0.7 %
|
-1.6 %
|
$183,500
|
4.0 %
|
$265,000
|
9.3 %
|
Nevada
|
13.8 %
|
1.3 %
|
14.3 %
|
2.8 %
|
0.5 %
|
$494,338
|
-1.3 %
|
$460,000
|
5.6 %
|
New Hampshire
|
9.1 %
|
0.6 %
|
7.4 %
|
0.7 %
|
-1.7 %
|
$358,750
|
4.4 %
|
$450,000
|
5.9 %
|
New Jersey
|
13.9 %
|
0.5 %
|
10.3 %
|
0.7 %
|
-3.7 %
|
$380,000
|
13.8 %
|
$502,500
|
11.0 %
|
New Mexico
|
11.9 %
|
0.3 %
|
8.0 %
|
-0.4 %
|
-4.0 %
|
$334,096
|
-1.8 %
|
$325,094
|
6.8 %
|
New York
|
11.2 %
|
0.7 %
|
7.0 %
|
0.9 %
|
-4.2 %
|
$493,000
|
6.6 %
|
$450,000
|
5.4 %
|
North Carolina
|
14.0 %
|
0.5 %
|
12.0 %
|
0.4 %
|
-2.0 %
|
$267,750
|
8.2 %
|
$349,000
|
5.8 %
|
North Dakota
|
11.9 %
|
-0.4 %
|
9.5 %
|
0.7 %
|
-2.4 %
|
$270,936
|
11.2 %
|
$274,500
|
11.6 %
|
Ohio
|
14.7 %
|
2.2 %
|
11.8 %
|
1.9 %
|
-2.9 %
|
$146,250
|
18.4 %
|
$228,500
|
12.0 %
|
Oklahoma
|
18.7 %
|
0.2 %
|
16.7 %
|
1.7 %
|
-2.0 %
|
$147,250
|
5.9 %
|
$219,500
|
8.4 %
|
Oregon
|
6.6 %
|
0.4 %
|
7.3 %
|
1.1 %
|
0.7 %
|
$421,500
|
4.1 %
|
$477,500
|
3.8 %
|
Pennsylvania
|
12.9 %
|
0.4 %
|
9.2 %
|
1.1 %
|
-3.7 %
|
$160,000
|
4.2 %
|
$266,000
|
6.4 %
|
Rhode Island
|
9.2 %
|
0.1 %
|
6.4 %
|
-0.2 %
|
-2.8 %
|
$390,750
|
11.9 %
|
$450,000
|
9.8 %
|
South Carolina
|
12.8 %
|
-0.3 %
|
11.6 %
|
0.3 %
|
-1.2 %
|
$247,137
|
-0.6 %
|
$316,431
|
3.0 %
|
South Dakota
|
7.6 %
|
0.6 %
|
6.1 %
|
2.4 %
|
-1.5 %
|
$195,000
|
8.5 %
|
$293,250
|
6.6 %
|
Tennessee
|
12.7 %
|
0.9 %
|
10.5 %
|
0.6 %
|
-2.3 %
|
$250,000
|
-4.8 %
|
$322,250
|
5.7 %
|
Texas
|
14.8 %
|
0.1 %
|
11.8 %
|
0.0 %
|
-3.0 %
|
$253,135
|
3.9 %
|
$322,871
|
0.1 %
|
Utah
|
18.0 %
|
0.3 %
|
14.3 %
|
0.7 %
|
-3.8 %
|
$596,422
|
13.5 %
|
$493,707
|
1.8 %
|
Vermont*
|
8.6 %
|
0.6 %
|
4.7 %
|
3.3 %
|
-4.0 %
|
$300,000
|
6.7 %
|
$334,500
|
5.4 %
|
Virginia
|
9.9 %
|
0.7 %
|
8.8 %
|
0.5 %
|
-1.1 %
|
$249,250
|
15.3 %
|
$395,823
|
7.8 %
|
Washington
|
7.1 %
|
0.6 %
|
5.9 %
|
1.0 %
|
-1.2 %
|
$567,000
|
25.7 %
|
$600,000
|
9.1 %
|
West Virginia
|
9.9 %
|
0.0 %
|
10.3 %
|
1.9 %
|
0.3 %
|
$144,375
|
16.9 %
|
$207,950
|
17.7 %
|
Wisconsin
|
10.7 %
|
0.4 %
|
9.5 %
|
0.5 %
|
-1.2 %
|
$190,000
|
7.6 %
|
$278,800
|
11.0 %
|
Wyoming
|
16.3 %
|
0.9 %
|
12.0 %
|
1.8 %
|
-4.3 %
|
$331,313
|
-9.2 %
|
$322,497
|
2.9 %
Methodology:
In this analysis we examined deed records dating from January 2000 to February 2025 nationally, at the state-level and in the 50 largest US metros. We included only single family homes, condos, townhomes and row houses and we excluded multi-family buildings which is not a market the typical homebuyer is competitive in. We attempt to capture business-oriented, buy and hold investor purchases, excluding buyers with an established flipping oriented business model. Some flipping activity is likely included as it is not always clear up-front whether an investor purchase is intended for a flip or buy-and-hold. We define an investor as a buyer or seller that was/is an absentee-owner and that has a name which includes the following: LLP, LP, LLC, GP, or TRUST. In addition to this broad definition, we also exclude keywords and sale types relating to home builders, relocation service companies, government bodies and financial institutions. Data limitations mean that this analysis excludes small investors not registered under a company name. Census estimates show that in 2021 37.1% of rental units were owned by individual investors while 48.7% of units were owned by Trustees, LLP, LP, or LLC, General Partnership, Real Estate Investment Trust, or Real Estate Corporation. Ownership entity for more than half of the remaining units was not reported.
About Realtor ®
Realtor® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS , NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.
Media Contact: Mallory Micetich, [email protected]
