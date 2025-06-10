Epson Brings Advanced Analytics And Expanded Hardware Compatibility To Trueorder Kitchen Display System (KDS)

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Today's kitchens need more than just order routing, they need data-driven intelligence," said Tessa Kohl, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "These TrueOrder KDS enhancements will help restaurant operators unlock new opportunities for savings and kitchen optimization through powerful analytics. With this latest release, we're equipping our partners with deeper insights to make smarter decisions across staffing, inventory and workflow."

The updated TrueOrder KDS introduces advanced kitchen analytics, providing restaurateurs with current and historical data to enhance decision-making. Features and benefits include:



Visualize trends in order volume and average bump times to better align staffing and inventory decisions.

Compare kitchen performance across multiple locations and uncover bottlenecks with detailed, station-level reporting.

Understand which menu items are most popular and how menu changes impact overall kitchen efficiency. Reduce financial losses by tracking and minimizing excessive item voiding or cancellations.

Building on Epson's existing TrueOrder KDS support for devices from Elo and Logic Controls and other MicroTouch ® solutions, TrueOrder KDS is now also available with select devices1 within the MicroTouch Mach platform. These devices are engineered for the rigors of commercial kitchen environments, featuring durable industrial designs, optically bonded screens with etched anti-glare finishes for improved clarity and touch precision, and high-performance ARM processors that ensure fast, reliable and long-lasting performance.

Availability

The June 2025 release includes TrueOrder KDS version 3.36 and TrueOrder KDS Configurator version 4.42. Existing customers interested in upgrading are encouraged to contact their Epson representative. For more information, visit .

1 M1-215IC-AA2-A037 and M1-215IC-AA3-A038 All-in-One (AIO) touch computers and the M1-MP-AA2-A039 Mach media player.

