Messi's Return Signals Argentina's Stability While Colombia Faces High Stakes
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's national football team coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed on Monday that Lionel Messi will start against Colombia in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier at River Plate's stadium in Buenos Aires.
Scaloni's remarks came after Messi spent nearly seven months without starting for Argentina, mainly due to injury and managed playing time. Messi last started for his country in November 2024, when Argentina defeated Peru.
Argentina already secured its place at the 2026 World Cup with 34 points, leading the South American qualification standings. The team's recent results show that it can win with or without Messi on the pitch.
Scaloni emphasized this evolution, stating that Argentina now plays the same way regardless of Messi's presence, a shift from previous years when the team depended heavily on its captain.
Colombia, meanwhile, sits sixth in the standings and needs points from this match to keep control of its qualification hopes. The expanded World Cup format allows six South American teams to qualify directly.
Argentina Showcases Football Strength as Colombia Faces Pressure
However, Colombia's recent form-no wins in five matches-puts pressure on the squad to perform in Buenos Aires. A poor result could push Colombia into a playoff scenario or even risk missing the tournament.
The match also highlights Argentina's growing football business. Seventeen-year-old Franco Mastantuono, who recently debuted for the national team, will transfer from River Plate to Real Madrid for $65 million, the highest fee ever paid for an Argentine player.
The deal includes a single payment of $48 million to River Plate, with Mastantuono set to join Madrid after his 18th birthday and a final appearance in the Club World Cup.
This transfer underlines the ongoing commercial value of Argentine football, which continues to produce talent sought by top European clubs.
Mastantuono's move, driven by both player ambition and club negotiation, reflects the region's role as a talent supplier in global football.
Argentina's ability to secure World Cup qualification early, maintain performance without Messi , and profit from player sales demonstrates a stable and efficient football system.
Colombia's position, by contrast, shows how competitive and unforgiving the South American qualifiers remain, even with expanded World Cup slots.
