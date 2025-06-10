403
Sheinbaum Signals Openness To First Trump Meeting At G7 Amid Trade And Migration Strains
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed she will attend the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, from June 15 to 17, and stated it is very likely she will hold her first in-person meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump during the event.
Sheinbaum made this announcement during her regular morning press conference, emphasizing that her foreign minister, Juan Ramón de la Fuente, is still finalizing the schedule for bilateral meetings with other world leaders.
Sheinbaum's trip comes at a tense moment for Mexico-U.S. relations. Over recent months, both governments have faced friction over tariffs, migration, and security.
President Trump's administration has imposed high tariffs on Mexican exports, especially steel and aluminum, citing concerns about trade imbalances and border security.
These tariffs have hit Mexican manufacturers and exporters hard, prompting ongoing negotiations between the two countries to resolve the issue.
The two leaders have not met in person since Sheinbaum took office, but they have spoken by phone six times in the last four months. Their discussions have focused on trade, migration, and security, but have not produced any major agreements.
The potential face-to-face meeting at the G7 could help break the deadlock or at least clarify each country's position on these key issues. Sheinbaum will also meet with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in Mexico City before the summit.
This meeting aims to lay groundwork for a broader agreement on trade and migration and to prepare for a future visit by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The Mexican government has stated its goal is to establish a stable, respectful relationship with the Trump administration for the remainder of Sheinbaum's term.
The G7 summit, which brings together leaders from the world's largest economies, will also see participation from other invited nations, including Mexico.
Sheinbaum's presence marks her first major appearance at a global forum since taking office, and she aims to strengthen Mexico's diplomatic and economic ties with industrialized countries.
The stakes for this summit are high. Mexico continues to feel the impact of U.S. tariffs, and recent U.S. immigration enforcement actions in Los Angeles, where dozens of Mexican nationals were detained, add to the urgency.
Both leaders face pressure at home to defend their national interests, making the outcome of their possible meeting significant for businesses and citizens on both sides of the border.
