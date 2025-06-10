Tata Nano EV Coming Soon? Check Out Expected Specs, Range And More

Tata Nano is returning in a new electric avatar. This time, it goes beyond affordability because the Nano EV has a tonne of features and a modern appearance. This little EV has two battery options, smart technology, and rapid charging, making it a city car that can now compete with even high-end hatchbacks. Here's what you need to know about the new Nano EV is right here.

Tata Nano EV: Expected battery options

There are two battery choices available for the Tata Nano EV: 17kWh and 24kWh. The driving range of the bigger battery is up to 400KM, while the smaller one is between 250 and 300KM. The vehicle can be charged to 80% capacity in 60 minutes and supports DC rapid charging. A full charge takes around 6 to 8 hours when using a standard charger.

The EV generates 100 to 140 Nm of torque and 40 to 55kW of power. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in 6 to 9 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 150 km/h. This guarantees that it performs effectively on the highway in addition to being ideal for regular city driving.

Tata Nano EV: Expected interiors and features

Reports suggest that the Nano EV's interior has been entirely renovated. It has a multifunction steering wheel, cloth seats, and a completely computerized console. Its contemporary style is geared at metropolitan comfort. It is a beautiful and practical option for daily travel due to its updated interior and small size.

Intelligent features have been added to the Nano EV. It has an infotainment system with a 7–10 inch touchscreen that is compatible with the Tata ZConnect app. This gives users access to functions like charging level, battery level, and remote lock/unlock, added reports.

Keyless entry, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, a rearview camera, a digital speedometer, and over-the-air updates are a few more amenities. Since these are often available in high-end cars, Nano EV is a feature-rich choice within its market.

The safety of the Tata Nano EV isn't lacking. It has rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat points, ABS, EBD, and two airbags. It is interesting to see these technology at this pricing point because they are often seen in more pricier automobiles.

Tata Nano EV: Expected exteriors

The exterior of Nano EVs is sleek and contemporary. It has fashionable alloy wheels, DRLs, and LED headlights. Its new design gives it a high-end appearance, directly competing with vehicles like the Maruti Swift in terms of appeal and looks.

Tata Nano EV: Expected price

With a starting price of Rs 2.30 lakh, the Tata Nano EV may be the most reasonably priced electric vehicle available in India. The most expensive version might cost up to Rs 5 lakh. Car reservations are now available for only Rs 11,000, and early adopters will receive significant discounts.