'Will File Defamation Case If...': Meghalaya Minister To Sonam, Raja Raghuvanshi's Family For 'Tarnishing' State's Image
Police have arrested Sonam Raghuvanshi for allegedly murdering her husband Raja Raghuvanshi while they were on their honeymoon.
Thanking the Meghalaya police for cracking the case, Hek said,“We are thankful to the Meghalaya police for the breakthroughs in the ongoing investigation of the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.”
However, seeking an apology from both the families, the minister said that a defamation case will be filed if they fail to do so.
“Now we are seeking an apology from Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi's families for tarnishing the image of Meghalaya and its people. We will file a case of defamation if they don't comply,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.
“The accused will be brought here since the incident took place in the state. We do not have any issue if they want to hand over the case to the state police, central police or the probe agency, but the truth has already prevailed,” Hek added.Also Read | Indore honeymoon murder case: How police nabbed accused Sonam Raghuvanshi? Indore honeymoon couple case
Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi, both residents of Indore, went missing during their honeymoon to Meghalaya. They were last seen on May 23. On June 2, Raja Raghuvanshi's body was discovered in a gorge at Sohrarim near Cherrapunji.
Days later, Sonam Raghuvanshi was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road.
Earlier, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong confirmed the arrest of four individuals in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi.Also Read | Meghalaya police get three-day transit remand of Sonam Raghuvanshi
Addressing the media on June 9 Tynsong informed that voluntarily turned herself in at the Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur district in adjoining Uttar Pradesh and was later placed under arrest.
All the four accused apprehended would be brought to Shillong for further investigation.Also Read | 'Hang her if...': Indore couple's family denies Sonam Raghuvanshi killed husband
The family of Raja Raghuvanshi had earlier written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a CBI inquiry into the matter.
