Gaming Apps Are Trapping Kashmiri Teens In Real Debt

In many towns across Kashmir, you can find boys in school uniforms arguing over their Dream11 teams before class begins.

One talks about picking Rohit Sharma. Another bets on a lesser-known bowler, hoping for an edge.

At first, it looks like regular cricket banter. But money is on the line. Sometimes lunch money, sometimes more.

What started as a fun app has turned into a habit for many young people here.

Dream11 and similar platforms promise quick wins and a thrill that's hard to match. But ask anyone who's played long enough, and they'll tell you the truth: you win a little, and then you lose more. That's how the system works.

Online fantasy games often present themselves as skill-based. That makes them sound smarter than gambling. But most players don't know the fine print.

These platforms operate in legal grey zones. They aren't fully regulated. If a player is scammed, there's not much recourse.

And for young people, many of whom haven't yet opened a bank account, this is dangerous ground.

What's more worrying is how deeply these habits are setting in. A study by the Centre for Social and Economic Progress found that digital gaming in India saw a 30 percent jump during the pandemic. Kashmir wasn't an exception.

With schools closed and outdoor play limited, screens took over. For many, Dream11 became a new kind of playground. But unlike football fields or parks, this one has a price.

So, what can be done?

Let's start with what's already in their hands. The same smartphones used for gaming can be used for learning. On YouTube, a high schooler can learn video editing, basic accounting, or even how to launch a small business. The tools are free. What's missing is direction.

Some are already making the shift. In Baramulla, 18-year-old Saif switched from gaming apps to following tutorials on motion graphics. He now earns by making reels and short videos for local shops. It wasn't an easy switch.“No one tells you that you can make money by learning,” he said.“Everyone's just trying to win money overnight.”

Stories like Saif's show what's possible. But they're still rare.

One missing link is financial literacy. Most students in Kashmir graduate without ever learning how taxes work, what a regulated investment means, or how to avoid online scams.

That knowledge gap makes them easy targets. If we taught money basics in schools, or even in after-school workshops, we could help young people make smarter choices.

There's also a role for families. Often, parents are frustrated with their children's screen time. But banning phones or cutting internet may not help. Instead, they can guide their children toward online tools that build skills and confidence. That conversation is tough but necessary.

This isn't just about gaming. It's about what kind of future we're preparing our youth for. The world is moving fast. Jobs are shifting online. Digital skills are more important than ever. But without awareness and balance, young people can easily fall into traps dressed up as entertainment.

Let's offer them something better. Let's point them toward the kind of digital tools that build lives, not break them.

In a valley full of talent and ambition, the next big win shouldn't come from a fantasy league. It should come from a skill learned, a course completed, a business started.

That's the real game. And it's worth playing.