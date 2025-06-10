Sumy Strike Death Toll Rises To Six, 17-Year-Old Boy Dies In Hospital

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

“A 17-year-old boy who was injured as a result of the enemy shelling of Sumy on June 3 died in the hospital. The death toll from that attack has risen to six,” Hryhorov said.

According to him, doctors fought for his life for almost a week.“Russia is once again targeting what is most precious - our children, our future. Seventeen years is just the beginning of life's journey. And that journey was cruelly cut short,” added the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of June 3, the Russians struck Sumy with long-range multiple launch rocket systems. The strikes were recorded simultaneously in different locations. Three people were reported dead and 25 wounded, including three children and three adults who were in serious condition

Later, a 43-year-old man who was in extremely serious condition died in the hospital.

Subsequently, the death toll rose to five when an 86-year-old woman died in the hospital.

Photo: Kordon