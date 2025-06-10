Notification Of Major Shareholding
Notification of major shareholding
With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Park Street A/S (the "Company") hereby announces the below developments in the direct and indirect holdings of share capital and voting rights in the Company by Park Street Asset Management Ltd.
With reference to the now completed capital reduction on 10 June 2025, approved by the general meeting on 28 April 2025, Park Street Asset Management Ltd ("PSAM") today notified the Company that PSAM's direct and indirect ownership in the Company has increased from 71.78% to 94.61%. The number of shares held by PSAM remains unchanged; the adjustment is solely a result of the capital reduction
Following the capital reduction, as of 10 June 2025, PSAM still directly holds a total of 41,043,493 shares, comprising 8,860,423 A-shares and 32,183,070 B-shares
