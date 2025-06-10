Covyne Entertainment Sets Release Date For Dolven

The respite room is a place where players can edit their deck, find mystery surprises and make strategic choices before getting back into the combat of the game.

Forming hands on the pillars bring rewards. The cards provide characters with powerful effects, skills and abilities but they also provide the player with a way to win extra mana.

Dolvens game features four unique biomes

A Bold New Hybrid of Cards, Combat, and Tactical RPG Gameplay

- Andrew NaishMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Indie studio Covyne Entertainment is thrilled to announce the official release date for Dolven, a groundbreaking tactical card battler and narrative adventure, launching on October 13, 2025. The full release will be showcased at PAX Melbourne, running October 10–12. Immediately following PAX is the Steam Nextfest where Dolven will be officially released . There are also plans to release Dolven on Epic Games platform.Dolven redefines tactical RPGs by seamlessly blending 3D, turn-based combat with deep, strategic deck-building mechanics. The game is set in the medieval realm of the Decaying Isles and centers around the town of Dolven-a once-thriving settlement now consumed by a growing, mysterious evil. Players will command a band of mercenaries through tense tactical encounters, solve ancient puzzles, and unravel a richly woven narrative hidden in the shadows of a dying world.Key Features Included in the 1.0 Launch of Dolven:Four Unique Biomes – Traverse richly designed environments, each with its own enemies, visual style, and strategic challenges.Players will have eight Procedurally Generated Dungeons to conquer.The current deck has 40 Unique Playing Cards.There is a range of Mini Bosses featuring distinct mechanics that test players planning and adaptability.“Dolven is the first game of its kind, with no direct templates or examples to follow it was significantly challenging” says lead developer, Andrew Naish who built the game solo for two years before being joined by Mike Roberts, another solo developer. The result is a one-of-a-kind title that marks an ambitious debut for Covyne Entertainment and The Kids from Yesterday (TKFY) .“I wanted to build something that felt both familiar yet entirely new,” said Andrew, lead developer at Covyne Entertainment.“I grew up playing D&D and Talisman type games so I wanted to combine tactical combat with a card system that uses Poker inspired card hand formations as a feature of the game. It's the card hand mechanic that makes the game something new in the genre of card battlers"“I first saw Dolven at PAX23 and met Andrew," said Mike, Studio Head and Developer at TKFY. "I saw in Dolven the kind of world and narrative I wanted TKFY to help bring to life. The game reminded me of classics like 'Myth' and 'Heroes of Might & Magic'. There was a promise at the heart of this game, and I wanted to be a part of fulfilling that promise to players. Working on it has been a great adventure so far!”Fans and media attending PAX Melbourne are invited to play the release build of Dolven, speak with the developers, and get an exclusive look at the game's unique systems and world.For media inquiries, interview requests, or review copies, please contact:...

Andrew Naish

Covyne Entertainment

+ +61 407 273 493

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.