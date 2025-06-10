Hubbard Roofing & Exteriors Earns 2025 Threebestrated® Award: A Testament To 4 Decades Of Roofing Excellence In Calgary

Hubbard Roofing & Exteriors

- Jessy, Project Manager at Hubbard Roofing & Exteriors, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- When it comes to the roofing industry, a business needs to stay vigilant to the local climate changes, weather flux, clients' needs and the right solutions to stand all the potential challenges down the road. Only a roofer who possesses unparalleled knowledge about the industry can offer efficient and long-standing solutions to their clients' needs. Hubbard Roofing & Exteriors is one such firm that has been taking care of the Calgarians' roofing needs for nearly four decades.Recognizing their unwavering contribution to the industry and the community, ThreeBestRatedhas named them as one of the top roofing contractors in Alberta, according to their latest update.“This is by far the best award we have received and it means so much to us,” expressed Jessy, Project Manager at Hubbard Roofing & Exteriors.She added,“There are many websites that will list up to 20“best roofing companies” on it, but ThreeBestRated is special in that they only choose three. In a city with many roofing companies starting up monthly, this is an honor for us. We have been in the industry for over 40 years and are proud to be recognized as the best in the business by ThreeBestRated.”Driving Factors Behind Four Decades of Success:Established in 1985, they have built a solid reputation as one of Calgary's oldest roofing companies. Their commitment to exceeding industry standards is evident through their Chief Inspector's 39 years of experience as well as their GAF Master Elitestatus, which guarantees their customers a 10 year workmanship and 50 year non-prorated manufacturer's warranty.“Our longevity is attributed to consistent high-quality workmanship, honoring warranties, and a family-owned approach that treats customers as part of our extended family.” In Calgary, where the roofing industry is challenged by unpredictable hailstorms, long winters, attic rain and extreme temperature shifts, Hubbard Roofing has remained a trusted name. Their ability to adapt to Calgary's unique weather conditions and their dedication to using durable, impact-resistant materials ensures that homeowners are protected all year round.Be it an 8/12+ pitch roof, or 3-layer tear-off-which can often be challenging for the roofers, Hubbard Roofing can handle projects of any size. Ensuring proactive measures, they deliver not only a professional roofing service but also ensure the safety of their employees.Hubbard Roofing & Exteriors takes pride in being a business that thrives on referrals.“There is nothing better than finishing a roof replacement and having someone reach out because their friend, colleague, family member or even someone on social media had a positive experience they wanted to share.”Roofing Solutions to Calgarians' DemandsThe company's approach reflects a deeper understanding of what Calgary homeowners need – not just a roof overhead, but peace of mind that their investment will protect their families through whatever weather throws their way. This is evident in Hubbard's commitment to delivering roofing services catered to the growing needs of Calgary.>> On that note, recent trends in Calgary's roofing industry include a growing demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient roofing options, such as recycled shingles and solar-integrated materials. Homeowners are now increasingly seeking sustainable solutions that reduce environmental impact.>> Similarly, people are starting to focus on materials that withstand hail, especially after last summer's record-breaking hailstorms. They also need a product that handles temperature fluctuations and prevents issues like ice damming.>> There is also a rising demand for Class 4 Shingles and rubber roofing-especially from homeowners affected by recent devastating hailstorms.>> Same way, with the interest in solar energy growing, the company is busy replacing roofs in preparation for new panel installations.As Calgary continues to grow and evolve, Hubbard Roofing & Exteriors remains focused on what they have perfected over four decades: exceptional roof replacements and exterior renovations completed to the highest standards. While the industry around them changes, their commitment to treating every customer like their family remains constant.Looking Forward“We continue to work hard to help homeowners restore their homes after the hailstorm in 2024. Our business model is to focus on what we have mastered in 40 years which is roof replacement and exterior renovations and complete both to the highest standard.”

