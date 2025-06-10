Qatar Slams Fabricated Reports In Israeli Media

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Fabricated documents are once again circulating in the Israeli media, aiming to sow tension and division between Qatar and the United States. This comes at a crucial stage in Qatar's efforts to mediate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The International Media Office of the State of Qatar issued a statement asserting that the timing of these releases are not coincidental. "It is a deliberate distraction, deployed by those who want to deflect attention from negative coverage of their own irresponsible actions in Gaza – including those reported in the news over the past week – at a moment when a breakthrough is within reach," it added.



The statement further noted that this tactic has been used previously by those seeking to undermine diplomacy. It highlighted that these parties do not wish for Qatar's collaboration with the Trump administration – on the Gaza file and other regional files – to succeed in bringing peace to the region.

The International Media Office further stated that similar methods have been employed against individuals who have spoken out against the continuation of the war, or engaged in diplomatic efforts to secure the release of hostages, including members of President Trump's administration. These actions are intended to discredit them and undermine the diplomatic process.

The office affirmed that these efforts will not succeed, emphasising that no fabricated documents will weaken the bond between Qatar and the United States.

Finally, the International Media Office urged media outlets to remain vigilant against misinformation spread by those who seek to disrupt the negotiations by any means necessary in order to prolong the conflict.